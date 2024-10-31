Paradigm Publishing Services Gaining Traction One Year After Launch

20 new publishing partners sign up for optimized services across all business units.

BOSTON, LONDON and WARSAW, Poland, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been one year since De Gruyter Brill announced the creation of Paradigm Publishing Services, and several milestones have been reached in twelve months. Since its launch in October 2023, Paradigm has consolidated three business units into one organizational structure, entered new partnerships, built a new website, launched new branding, and held a summit with scholarly publishers and librarians to discuss the financial sustainability issues that independent publishers are facing today.

Under the leadership of Steve Fallon, Managing Director; Emily Poznanski, Chief Strategy Officer; and Brian Hole, Chief Information Officer, Paradigm Publishing Services is becoming the premier partner for independent academic publishers worldwide. "I'm proud of our collective growth and everything we've achieved over the past year," said Steve Fallon. "We met our goal of establishing a shared infrastructure that fosters sustainable and predictable revenue streams to support the autonomy for small and independent publishers, and we are already having a significant, positive impact on our partner presses."

Paradigm collaborates with academic, professional, and open access publishers who lack their own platforms, providing them with publishing and global distribution services. Some of Paradigm's newest publisher partners within this spectrum include:

Academic

John Benjamins Publishing Company

State University of New York ( SUNY ) Press

( ) Press University Presses from the Asia Pacific region, including Hong Kong University Press, Australian National University (ANU) Press, and National University of Singapore (NUS) Press

region, including Press, (ANU) Press, and (NUS) Press University Presses from the American West and Pacific Northwest, including University Press of Colorado , Utah State University Press, University of Wyoming Press, and University of Alaska Press.

Professional

Anthem Press

Bentham Science

BPB Publications

Franklin, Beedle & Associates, Inc.

IT Governance Publishing, Ltd

Mercury Learning and Information

Packt Publishing Limited

Vibrant Publishers

These new publisher partners bring the total number of partners within Paradigm to 147.

Paradigm's mission to aid small publishers is in stark contrast to the "Academic Big Six" publishers who dominate the academic library market. "The summit we held in Philadelphia in early October showed us that 85% of smaller or university presses failed to make their budget in the last fiscal year and 89% of them said they lost market share to large commercial publishers. We're part of this community, and as community leaders, we're determined to invest our time and resources to find creative solutions for the operational and financial success of smaller publisher and university press partners," said Emily Poznanski.

To learn more about Paradigm – including the company's services, history, and mission, vision, and values – visit https://paradigmpublishingservices.com/.

