Paradigm Treatment Announces Anthem Blue Cross Now In Network Tweet this

"We could not be more excited to be partnering with Anthem Blue Cross. It's an agreement that is a long time in the making and which will allow Paradigm to provide our proven, high quality mental health treatment services to more teens and young adults than ever before," said Paul Auchterlonie, Paradigm's CEO. "Given the pandemic of mental illness amongst young people that has been created in the wake of the COVID crisis, this agreement with Anthem Blue Cross will enhance our ability to serve individuals and families in need," continued Auchterlonie.

"We look forward to building a strong collaborative relationship with Paradigm and helping improve the health of our communities," stated Evelyn Umana, Anthem Provider Network Manager II.

With the new contract going into effect August 5, 2021, Paradigm's in-network partners will include Anthem Blue Cross, Managed Health Network (MHN/Healthnet), and Kaiser.

For details on Paradigm's in-network contracts, please call (887) 883-1223.

About Paradigm

Paradigm Treatment with 7 locations in San Rafael and in Malibu has been helping teens and young adults ages 12-26 with mental health issues for over 10 years. Paradigm's medical and clinical teams delve deep to address the root causes of many mental health conditions including anxiety, depression, bipolar, grief, trauma, mood and personality disorders and co-occurring substance use. Help is a phone call away 877-883-1223 https://paradigmtreatment.com/

Contact: Annmarie Seldon

AMS Communications

617-448-7416

SOURCE Paradigm Treatment

Related Links

http://www.paradigmtreatment.com

