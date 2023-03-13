Paradise Coast Naples Half Marathon & 5k by Elite Events Set for April 22

NAPLES, Fla., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paradise Coast Naples Half Marathon & 5k by Elite Events will take runners on a scenic tour through North Collier Regional Park, showcasing the natural beauty of Naples. With lush greenery and stunning water features, the route offers a unique and challenging course that runners won't soon forget.

In addition to the picturesque route, all participants in the Naples Paradise Coast Half Marathon & 5k will receive a large, colorful finisher medal to commemorate their achievement. The medal is sure to stand out with its unique design and bold colors, making it a coveted item for any runner's collection.

But that's not all - runners will also receive high-quality race shirts, designed to keep them cool and comfortable throughout the race. And with access to the free Elite Events Tracker app, runners and spectators can track their progress and stay on top of their performance.

After crossing the finish line, runners will have access to free finish video and photos, capturing the excitement and emotion of their race experience. These memories will be cherished for years to come, serving as a reminder of their accomplishment.

And for those visiting Naples for the first time, the Naples Paradise Coast Half Marathon & 5k offers a chance to explore the city's many attractions. From world-class dining to boutique shopping, there's something for everyone in Naples. With its white sand beaches and warm, sunny weather, Naples is the perfect destination for anyone seeking adventure, relaxation, and a true taste of Florida culture.

"We are committed to providing an unforgettable experience for our runners and visitors," said the event organizers. "The Naples Paradise Coast Half Marathon & 5k is more than just a race - it's a celebration of the beauty and culture of Naples. We can't wait to welcome everyone to our city and show them what Naples has to offer."

For more information on the Naples Paradise Coast Half Marathon & 5k, visit the official event website at https://www.paradisehalf.com/

