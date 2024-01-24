Premier Collier County Venue is Home to Professional Soccer League

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradise Coast Sports Complex(PCSC) and The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) are proud to announce that it will be the new home of the United Soccer League's (USL) expansion team, USL Naples. This exciting news was revealed at a press event on January 17, where the USL awarded the franchise to Naples, Florida.

Paradise Coast Sports Complex Welcomes USL Naples Expansion Team in 2025

USL Naples will begin play in 2025 and will be led by a world-class ownership group with extensive experience in the global sports industry. This group has also invested in North American and European sports leagues, making them the perfect fit for the growing soccer community in Naples.

"We are honored to partner with a league of distinction and excited to showcase the Paradise Coast Sports Complex in national professional competition," said Adrian Moses, General Manager of Paradise Coast Sports Complex. "Our state-of-the-art facilities and beautiful PCSC Stadium will provide the perfect setting for this exciting new team. From first introduction, USL Naples has demonstrated that success for them is not only on the field but also in the community at large. To have a partner who complements our mission was critical in selecting the perfect team ownership group for Collier County."

The Paradise Coast Sports Complex, which opened in 2019, spans over 160 acres and features eight professional-level synthetic turf fields. The crown jewel of the complex is the PCSC Stadium, which offers great views from every seat, designated family areas, VIP suites and cabanas, multiple dining options, and a capacity of 5,000 for soccer matches.

"What's really important is our relationship with the county and the stadium," shared Justin Papadakis, Deputy CEO and Chief Real Estate Officer of the USL. "Knowing the professionalism and the ambition that SFC has is what really gave us confidence that this is where we want to have our USL club because it takes more than a great stadium; it's a true partnership to have this done successfully and's what we think we can do with SFC. SFC has big plans for this Sports Complex, and we're proud to be partnered with them in that effort."

USL Naples is committed to involving the community in shaping the club to create a team that reflects the diversity of Collier County's residents and business community. They also aim to support the next generation of local athletes, making soccer an integral part of the region's sports culture. The club will host listening sessions and community-focused events throughout 2024 to connect with fans of all ages and perspectives. USL Naples will develop its name, crest, and colors – the spirit of the team – to authentically reflect the people and the place that makes the Paradise Coast unique.

"The addition of a professional soccer club to our community will place Southwest Florida in front of soccer fans around the country, diversifying our tourism base, supporting local businesses, and offering a healthy entertainment experience for our residents," said Collier County Commissioner Chris Hall. "We look forward to working with USL Naples to make the most of this unique opportunity."

To celebrate the arrival of USL Naples, the Paradise Coast Sports Complex is hosting a kick-off party on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 3-5:30 pm. The event will feature games, prizes, food trucks, and goodie bags for the first 500 attendees. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet the operating and ownership group and contribute to USL Naples' brand identity by signing up for community engagement sessions.

"We are thrilled to welcome USL Naples and Southwest Florida to professional soccer," said Justin Papadakis, USL Deputy CEO & Chief Real Estate Office. "With a deeply committed, forward-thinking ownership group, a state-of-the-art facility in the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, and a history of excellence in youth soccer, Naples is poised for immediate and long-term success as a soccer city. This new club will represent Naples and Collier County on a national and international stage and be a catalyst for both culture and business. This is just the beginning of a long and successful partnership between the Paradise Coast Sports Complex and USL Naples, and we look forward to seeing it all come to life on the Paradise Coast as we begin the countdown to kick off in 2025."

Don't miss out on this historic moment for Naples, Florida. Join us at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex on January 27 and be a part of the USL Naples journey. This event is free and open to the public. For more information about this new partnership, please visit www.playparadisecoast.com. To learn more about this event and register for important fan updates, visit www.uslnaples.com.

Paradise Coast Sports Complex is located at 3940 City Gate Blvd. N. in Naples, Florida. PCSC is inside the City Gate development on the northeast corner of State Road 951 and I-75. For more information, visit PlayParadiseCoast.com.

About Paradise Coast Sports Complex

Paradise Coast Sports Complex is a state-of-the-art sports complex located in Naples, Fla. It's a premiere travel destination that offers professional-quality sports fields, on-site entertainment, and concessions. Paradise Coast Sports Complex is a member of the SF Network, the nation's largest and fastest-growing network of sports facilities and is operated by the industry leader in outsourced operations, The Sports Facilities Companies. For more information, visit www.playparadisecoast.com.

