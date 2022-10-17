Industry-leading shallow water design requires less water and provides more power

VERNON, BC, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradise Dock & Lift Inc. is excited to announce the launch of its latest product, the Hydraulic Boat Lift . With capacities from 2,000 to 20,000 pounds, the lift is designed for owners who demand the highest quality and the most robust features in a boat lift.

Paradise Dock & Lift Inc. Launches New Hydraulic Boat Lift

Boat lifts are a versatile and environmentally friendly way to keep a boat protected and secure out of the water, yet available for convenient use within seconds. The lifts are made of heavy-duty, marine-grade aluminum with a 4′, 5′ or 6′ lifting range and feature remote-controlled operation. The lifts operate with an independent, solar-charged power pack; stainless steel hydraulic cylinders with bronze scrapers to remove marine growth; biodegradable and environmentally friendly hydraulic fluid, and rubber-capped aluminum bunks to carefully support the boat.

Boat lifts are a popular choice for savvy owners who want to protect their investment and extend the life of their boats. Most boat lifts spend the majority of their time in the raised position, exposing the hydraulic cylinder rod to corrosion and pitting. Over time, this can cause the lift to fail, leaving the boat vulnerable to damage.

Innovatively, Paradise Dock & Lift Inc.'s patent-pending design allows the cylinder to be retracted in the raised position, preventing marine growth on the cylinder rod. This revolutionary design significantly reduces the potential for premature damage to the cylinder rod and seals. Paradise Dock & Lift Inc.'s competitors typically rely on an inferior system comprised of thin rubber boots for protection as their rams are fully extended in the raised position. The Paradise system is, therefore, more reliable and requires less maintenance – two crucial considerations for individual owners, busy marinas and yacht clubs.

The H-frame design is ideal for extremely shallow water applications. The cylinder positioning allows the frame to be blown into the substrate without impeding the cylinder movement. The adjustable H-frames allow easy width adjustment to accommodate various sized boat hulls. The boat lift's sleek design complements any vessel, making it the perfect choice for discerning boaters who demand the best in quality and performance.

The Parabunk is the most durable, supportive bunk in the industry; its wide footprint spreads the load over a larger surface area. The bunk profile fits over the hydraulic cylinder in the down position, providing additional protection from floating debris and other potential hazards. The heavy-duty guidepost design eliminates 'roll' and the need for frequent realignment, while the guide-post cushion provides an extra layer of protection.

"We wanted to design and manufacture a more robust and reliable boat lift using premium materials and components to minimize repairs," said Paradise Dock owner Yanek Buksowicz. "This mindset, attention to detail and focus on quality differentiate us from our competitors and give our customers peace of mind while allowing our Canadian and international dealers to focus on growing their businesses rather than performing unnecessary service work. We have been in business since 2009 and are rapidly expanding and designing new products to better serve recreational boating enthusiasts in Canada and the United States."

For more information and to download a brochure, visit paradisedocklift.com/hydraulic-boat-lifts

