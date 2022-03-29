Paradise found! Alaska Airlines and Air Tahiti Nui announce new partnership

"Who hasn't dreamed of visiting Bora Bora? We're delighted to have Air Tahiti Nui join our array of global airline partners, further connecting the West Coast to the South Pacific," said Nat Pieper, senior vice president of fleet, finance and alliances at Alaska Airlines. "Our guests are going to love the convenience of a nonstop flight to this amazing destination on an airline that offers world-class service and amenities flying the beautiful Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft."

"It is with great enthusiasm that we are launching this new direct service to the Pacific Northwest. This will help the further development of tourism to French Polynesia, including from the market of Western Canada. Alaska Airlines is the perfect partner for this, and we are looking with great excitement at the new commercial opportunities that lay ahead. This will strongly reinforce the position of Air Tahiti Nui as the leading airline for services to and from Tahiti," said Mathieu Bechonnet, managing director at Air Tahiti Nui.

New Air Tahiti Nui service:

Starts City Pair Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft Oct. 4, 2022 Papeete – Seattle 10:00 p.m. 10:25 a.m. +1 day Tues, Sat 787-9 Oct. 5, 2022 Seattle – Papeete 12:40 p.m. 7:10 p.m. Wed, Sun 787-9

Air Tahiti Nui has existing daily nonstop service between Papeete and Los Angeles, an additional key Alaska hub airport on the West Coast. There's also another flight for our guests to get excited about: Air Tahiti Nui, with its historical connection to France, provides nonstop service between Los Angeles and Paris – an extremely popular route between two world cities.

Starting April 1, Alaska's Mileage Plan members can earn miles on all Air Tahiti Nui flights. (Please allow 6-8 weeks for miles to post in Mileage Plan accounts.) Mileage redemption for Air Tahiti Nui flights is expected to be available later this spring. Tickets for Air Tahiti Nui flights can be purchased now on the airline's website.

Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With oneworld and our additional airline partners, our guests can earn and redeem miles with our highly acclaimed Mileage Plan program to fly on more than 20 oneworld and partner airlines all around the globe.

Alaska remains committed to Next-Level Care for our guests and employees by implementing more than 100 ways to maintain the highest standard of safety – from clean planes to clean air in the cabin with hospital-grade air filtration systems. For everyone's safety on board, Alaska continues to enforce the federally mandated mask policy, even for those who are fully vaccinated.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize Next-Level Care for our guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

