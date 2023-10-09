Paradise Found: Anguilla Boutique Beachfront Hotel Reopens for the 2023-2024 Season with New Leadership and Elevated Guest Experiences

MIAMI, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled along the pinkish-hued, powdery white sands of Anguilla's picturesque Shoal Bay, The Manoah Boutique Hotel is poised to debut for the 2023-2024 Winter Season with even more exceptional guest experiences. Offering an intimate collection of 25 guestrooms and suites, this hidden gem hideaway for those in the know will reopen its doors on November 1, just in time for the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's holidays.

The Manoah Anguilla Regional General Manager Michael Schoonewagen. The Manoah Anguilla Director of Sales and Marketing Tracey Fentem.

The hotel's newly appointed, experienced leadership team has hand-selected a carefully curated menu of guest activities, such as morning yoga sessions, beachside barbecues and revitalizing spa treatments. Exclusively for the festive season, the resort will offer shopping experiences at local markets; Santa sightings, crafts and activities; and decadent dining, including a Christmas Eve gala, brunch and dinner on Christmas Day and a New Year's soiree.

"We are delighted to re-introduce The Manoah to our valued travel trade partners and to discerning travelers seeking the ultimate Caribbean getaway," said Regional General Manager Michael Schoonewagen. "Our vision for The Manoah is to create a haven where guests can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and embrace the natural beauty and tranquility of Anguilla."

Schoonewagen has dedicated more than three decades towards creating exceptional guest experiences across Europe, the South Pacific, the Indian Ocean and the Caribbean with renowned luxury brands such as Belmond and St. Regis. As the new Regional General Manager, he will oversee all operations management of The Manoah.

Recently appointed Director of Sales and Marketing Tracey Fentem also brings more than three decades of experience in the luxury hospitality industry. She has represented leading hotel brands such as St. Regis, Gansevoort and The Ritz-Carlton and has successfully launched luxury properties throughout the Caribbean. She is now responsible for further building awareness and distinguishing The Manoah within the U.S. and international travel markets.

Key hotel highlights include:

Exquisite Accommodations: The Manoah offers a range of beautifully appointed, ocean view and beachfront guest rooms and suites, as well as a three-bedroom Presidential Penthouse that comfortably accommodates parties of up to six guests.

Beachfront Dining: The hotel's on-site restaurant showcases the freshest seafood and ingredients in delectable Caribbean and international dishes. Guests can dine on the open-air beachfront terrace or with their toes in the sand, all while savoring exquisite cuisine and taking in incredible sunset views.

The Manoah's rejuvenating spa features a variety of services, including facials, body wraps and scrubs, hair treatments and manicures and pedicures. The oversized swimming pool and sauna are the perfect place to relax and unwind, while the hotel's fitness center provides its own version of stress relief with comprehensive strength and cardiovascular training equipment.

Waterfront Activities: For those seeking adventure, The Manoah provides access to a range of water sports, including complimentary snorkeling, plus kayak and paddleboard rentals and picnic lunches. Glass-bottom boat tours, diving and fishing trips, sunset cruises and other excursions can also be arranged by the concierge team.

Wedding and Event Packages: As the height of engagement season quickly approaches, The Manoah's expert event team stands ready with an enchanting backdrop for destination proposals, intimate weddings, vow renewals and other celebrations.

Reservations are now open for stays beginning November 1. For the best rates and preferred dates, guests are highly encouraged to make their holiday bookings now by visiting www.themanoah.com, emailing [email protected] or contacting their travel advisor.

