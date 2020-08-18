Paradise Greens and Turf Now Offering Calico Greens Wall Displays

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradise Greens and Turf, an artificial grass company that serves the Phoenix metropolitan area and other regions of Arizona, announced they're now offering an upscale line of artificial wall displays called Calico Greens™ . These customizable panels can be installed indoors or outdoors, and feature unique and realistic designs that mimic the colors, shadings, dimensions and movement of real plants.

"We're excited to offer Calico Greens' luxurious line of artificial wall displays that bring life into any space," said Charlie Ferer, owner of Paradise Greens and Turf. "Calico Greens offers the most realistic plant on the market, so it's perfect to use when decorating an interior office, a residential space, or to add a visually appealing design element to the exterior of an office building, hotel or other commercial space. Plus, these panels are perfect for climates like Arizona since each product in the line is UV-protected."

There are six types of panels offered in single panels that connect for easy installation: Del Mar, Santa Barbara, Sierra, Sonoma, Monterey and Napa. Each one is fire-rated, suitable for all indoor and outdoor environments and has a three-year warranty. Additional benefits are that the panels are easy to install, lightweight enough to promote free flow of air and require no maintenance.

While affordable, the quality is first-rate and the panels bring any space to life, so they're perfect for high-end spaces like wineries, hotels, condominiums, offices, wedding venues, upscale residences and more.

Learn more about Calico Greens at calicogreens.com/products , or call Paradise Greens and Turf at (480) 586-0655. You can also see the product in person by visiting Paradise Greens and Turf's design center located in the Scottsdale Airpark at 8321 East Gelding Drive.

ABOUT SYNLawnⓇ

SYNLawnⓇ is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America. As part of the SportGroup Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - Astroturf, Rekortan, APT and Laykold - delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's product offerings also include Calico Greens™, an upscale line of artificial wall displays. SYNLawn's turnkey network of 100 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives such as antimicrobials to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 200,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. For more information visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Pinterest and YouTube .

