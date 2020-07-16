Paradise, Inc. Announces Letter to Shareholders

PLANT CITY, Fla., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 16, 2020, Paradise, Inc. announced that the enclosed letter will be sent to all holders of record of Paradise, Inc. shares of common stock as of the close of business on July 20, 2020:

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

I am pleased to inform you that the sale of substantially all of the assets of the injection molded and thermoformed plastics business (the "Plastics Business") of Paradise, Inc. (the "Company") closed on June 12, 2020.

Consistent with our expectations as communicated in my letter to you dated July 8, 2019, which accompanied our definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission that day, and my letter to you dated September 12, 2019 in connection with the initial distribution to shareholders (the "Initial Distribution"), the Company is today making a second distribution to its shareholders, consisting largely of the proceeds from the sale of the Plastics Business (the "Second Distribution").

After careful consideration of the Company's financial statements, a current valuation of the Company's assets and liabilities, and input received from the Company's financial advisor, the Company's Board of Directors approved the Second Distribution in the aggregate amount of $2,078,400, or $4.00 per share. The Second Distribution is being paid to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 20, 2020. We expect to follow the same payment procedures as for the Initial Distribution. If your shares of the Company's common stock are held in "street name," you should contact your brokerage firm, bank, trust or other nominee for details on how payment will be made to you.

At the Company's 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on July 29, 2019, the shareholders also approved the sale of the Company's real estate as part of a Plan of Complete Liquidation and Dissolution. The timing of such sale is uncertain.

While we currently expect to make one or more additional distributions to shareholders, our ability to do so and the number, timing and amount of any such distributions depend on a number of factors that are uncertain and as to which we can provide no assurances.

On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to thank you for your continued loyalty and support, and the opportunity to serve you.

Very truly yours,

PARADISE, INC.

Randy S. Gordon, President and Chief Executive Officer

