Paradise, Inc. Announces Third Distribution to Shareholders

PLANT CITY, Fla., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradise, Inc. (the "Company") today announced that it has closed on the sale of its land and buildings.

Consistent with its expectations as communicated in its letter to shareholders dated July 8, 2019, which accompanied its definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission that day (the "Proxy Statement"), its letter to shareholders dated September 12, 2019 in connection with the initial distribution to shareholders, and its letter to shareholders dated July 21, 2020 in connection with the second distribution to shareholders, the Company will be making a third distribution to its shareholders, consisting largely of the proceeds from the sale of its land and buildings (the "Third Distribution").

After careful consideration of the Company's financial statements and a current valuation of the Company's assets and liabilities, the Company's Board of Directors approved the Third Distribution in the aggregate amount of $5,196,000, or $10.00 per share. The Third Distribution will be paid on or after September 29, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 28, 2020. The Company expects to follow the same payment procedures as for the prior two distributions. A shareholder holding shares of the Company's common stock in "street name" should contact his or her brokerage firm, bank, trust or other nominee for details on how payment will be made.

The Company expects to file shortly its Articles of Dissolution as part of its Plan of Complete Liquidation and Dissolution approved by its shareholders at the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on July 29, 2019. This would commence the Company's wind-down. This period is expected to end with a final liquidating distribution to shareholders; however, the Company's ability to make such a distribution and its timing and amount depend on a number of factors that are uncertain and as to which it can provide no assurances.

SOURCE Paradise, Inc.