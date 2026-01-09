Paradise Introduces "Paradise Pleasure Products": Illumination Series, The World's First RGB LED Pleasure Product Line

The Illumination Series is unlike any other adult toy available, redefining the art of pleasure through the introduction of visually stimulating LED technology

VISTA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradise Marketing, a premier distributor in the Sexual Health and Wellness segment, unveiled today Paradise Pleasure Products and the Illumination Series product line, the world's first and only RGB LED enhanced adult toy line, adding a new realm of visual excitement coined Body Illumination. Pre-orders for the new Illumination Series start today, with shipping expected to begin mid-January 2026.

The Illumination Series is unlike any other adult toy available, redefining the art of pleasure through the introduction of visually stimulating LED technology. Each product in the Illumination Series has been designed to ignite an entirely new level of enjoyment, discovering and enhancing every curve and movement of the body.

Each product in the Illumination Series allows users to personalize their experience through a range of impressive options, tailoring pleasure to personal preference and ensuring that no single intimate experience is quite alike. Adjust LED hue from a range of millions of colors, dial up or down the intensity of the LED glow, or switch to a hypnotic rhythmic pulse at the touch of a button via the toy itself or the free mobile app for iOS and Android. Match your mood and feel your vibe, the Illumination Series was born with experimentation in mind and introduces a new stimulation through Illumination. Not just limited to the bedroom, each product is waterproof to IPX 7 standards, bringing the fun to the shower, bath or spa.

Four iconic product categories will be covered in the initial launch of the Illumination Series:

Illumination The Wand – MSRP $129.99

Illumination The Rabbit – MSRP $129.99

Illumination The Plug – MSRP $89.99

Illumination The Bullet – MSRP $69.98

Key Features of the Illumination Series include:

Nine pre-programmed vibration patterns and five intensity levels that can be customized via the mobile app

Full RGB lighting control with millions of color options

Eight dynamic color effects for mood and ambiance

Adjustable light intensity — perfect for both day and night settings

Three user-programmable memory slots to save personalized modes directly to the device

Covered in ultra-soft, body-safe silicone

High-quality, low-noise motor with tungsten flywheel enhances rumble effect

Integrated rechargeable battery

Magnetic USB charging

Up to 120 minutes of playtime on a full-charge

IPX7 waterproof for total versatility in the bath, shower, or spa

Two Year limited warranty

What Is Included:

Free App for iOS™ and Android®

USB Magnetic Charging Cable

Ultra Suede soft Carrying Case

Display Stand for ambient mood lighting (Not included with Illumination The Plug)

Quick Start Guide

Chris Von Huben, President and CEO of Paradise commented, "With the introduction of Paradise Pleasure Products, our new patent pending Illumination Series has been created to celebrate the lighter side of intimacy and unlock new dimensions of visual excitement and pleasure. We have re-invented the top iconic pleasure products with a clear differentiator that provides an entirely new intimate experience we call Body Illumination."

About Paradise:

For over four decades, Paradise has been rooted in Sexual Health & Wellness as one of the largest independent distributors of condoms. In September 2022 the original founder passed the torch and sold Paradise to the current owners, Von Huben Inc. In 2026, Paradise launched "Paradise Pleasure Products", a platform to bring forward thinking innovative pleasure products to market.

