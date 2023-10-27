Paradise is Calling: U.S. Travelers Gain Daily, Low-Fare Flights to Tulum's New Airport with Spirit Airlines

Nonstop flights from Fort Lauderdale and Orlando begin March 2024 with introductory fares starting at $149 one-way*

MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexico's east coast jewel will soon be only one nonstop flight away for U.S. travelers. Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) today announced new, nonstop service to Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport (TQO) in Tulum, Mexico, making it the first U.S.-based ULCC to announce service at the brand-new airport. Daily flights from Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO) will launch on March 28, 2024, in conjunction with the start of TQO's international service.

"Tulum is an increasingly popular choice for leisure travelers, and our direct flights from Florida will make a getaway to Mexico's enchanting coastline more accessible than ever, just in time for spring break," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "We have a long history of serving Mexico, and Tulum's new airport is a great addition that will make it easier for our Guests to get to the city and enjoy its beaches, history, and variety of unique experiences."

In celebration of the new Tulum service, Spirit is offering introductory one-way fares from FLL and MCO to TQO starting at $149*, inclusive of taxes and fees. Guests can redeem the introductory fare for travel from April 10May 21, 2024.

Spirit Airlines Routes from TQO

Destination:

Flights Available:

Launch Date:

Fort Lauderdale (FLL)**

Daily

March 28, 2024

Orlando (MCO)**

Daily

March 28, 2024

**Subject to government approval

The addition of nonstop flights to Tulum grows the carrier's international service at FLL to 26 destinations and MCO to 11 destinations. Florida serves as a gateway to the carrier's flights to Latin America and the Caribbean, and the new TQO service adds a one-stop option to Guests traveling from 53 cities across the U.S.

Recognition
Aviation Week Network's Air Transport World (ATW) named Spirit Airlines the Value Airline of the Year as part of the ATW 2023 Airline Industry Achievement Awards. The carrier was also rated a Four Star Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) in the 2024 APEX/IFSA Awards, which is based solely on passenger feedback. Additionally, Spirit was also recognized for safety with the FAA's "Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence" for the fifth consecutive year.

* FLL/MCO - TQO: one-way fares from $149 all-in, 21-day advanced purchase required, travel from 04/10/2024 – 05/21/2024, no blackout dates, no day of week restrictions, subject to availability.

About Spirit Airlines:
Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi — something we call À La Smarte®. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the United States. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, making it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work through the Spirit Charitable Foundation. Come save with us at spirit.com.

SOURCE Spirit Airlines, Inc.

