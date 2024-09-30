Paradise Mobile Awarded Fastest Mobile Network in Bermuda by Ookla

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ookla®, a global leader in connectivity intelligence and network insights, has named Paradise Mobile the Fastest Mobile Network in Bermuda for Q1–Q2 2024. To determine this award, Ookla analyzed consumer-initiated tests taken on Speedtest® using modern devices across all major operators in the country. The results of the analysis by Ookla confirms that Paradise Mobile achieved the fastest overall mobile speeds in Bermuda during the time period.

Paradise Mobile's Bermuda Team celebrates the Ookla Award (PRNewsfoto/Paradise Mobile)

Sam Tabbara, CEO, Paradise Mobile, says: "We are thrilled to be recognized as the fastest network in Bermuda by Ookla. This award is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge connectivity and exceptional service to our customers. As Bermuda's newest network, our mission has always been to set a new standard for mobile communications on the Island, and this achievement confirms that we are on the right path. We will continue to innovate and invest in our network to ensure our customers enjoy the best mobile experience possible, now and in the future."

"We are honored to present Paradise Mobile with Ookla's Speedtest Award for Fastest Mobile Network in Bermuda for Q1-Q2 2024," said Stephen Bye, President and CEO of Ookla, a division of Ziff Davis. "This prestigious accolade signifies the dedication and investment Paradise Mobile has made in delivering industry leading mobile connectivity to its users, and our rigorous testing methodology ensures that this award is an objective testament to their outstanding performance in the industry."

The Speedtest Awards for top providers in speed are determined using a Speed Score™ that incorporates a measure of each provider's download and upload speed to rank network speed performance. Tests used to calculate the Speed Score exclusively come from "modern devices," which are devices capable of connecting to the market's fastest generally available technology. The results place Paradise Mobile with a Speed Score 80.89% better than their closest competitor.

About Paradise Mobile

Paradise Mobile is an emerging leader in the telecom industry, known for its customer-centric approach and innovative solutions. Aimed at offering a hassle-free mobile experience, Paradise Mobile is continuously evolving to meet the ever-changing needs of its customers. To learn more, visit www.paradisemobile.com .

Press Contact:

Mikaela Pearman

Paradise Mobile

4415371889

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519384/Paradise_Mobile.jpg

SOURCE Paradise Mobile