NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban South Brewery has introduced a brand new beer to its year-round lineup: Paradise Park IPA . A hazy, juicy IPA sitting at 4% ABV and just 120 calories, Paradise Park IPA is part of Urban South's growing Paradise Park brand family. The new lo-cal IPA will be available on draft, six-packs and 15-packs throughout Urban South's full distribution footprint (currently Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee).

Paradise Park IPA: Urban South Brewery’s New Beer is Low on Calories, High on Good Times

"As COVID restrictions loosen, events come back online and the world continues to open back up, we wanted to bring our consumers an approachable IPA that is easy on the wallet," said Kyle Huling, Co-Founder of Urban South Brewery. "At this lower price point and lower ABV, Paradise Park IPA is the perfect New Orleans party beer. Whether it's a backyard barbecue, a Mardi Gras parade or catching up with old friends, this is your go-to IPA for those days when you're looking for a sessionable beer option that will help keep things light."

Paradise Park IPA is an easy-drinking, budget-friendly IPA brewed with Citra and Centennial hops. Unlike many other low-calorie IPAs, Paradise Park still boasts the hazy, juicy sip expected from a well-crafted IPA without all of the calories. Urban South's flagship Holy Roller IPA sits at 6.3% ABV and retails for $10.99 per six-pack, while Paradise Park IPA clocks in at 4% ABV and will retail for $7.99 per six-pack.

The Paradise Park brand family was designed to create a local value option in the larger, more domestic-driven categories of light lagers, hard seltzers and now, IPAs. All offerings are driven equally by quality and value, using real ingredients and providing customers with a lighter beverage option under 125 calories. Urban South plans to continue adding new varieties to the Paradise Park brand family over time.

To learn more about Paradise Park IPA and the Paradise Park brand family, visit UrbanSouthBrewery.com .

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South - HTX , the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2021 Can Can Awards (Gold, Silver and Bronze), 2021 Craft Beer Marketing Awards (Gold), 2020 U.S. Open Beer Championship (Silver), 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold), and 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, visit UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases. @urbansouthbeer @urbansouth_htx

