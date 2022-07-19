Paradise Pointe Selects CarePredict's Innovative AI-Powered Solution to Improve Resident Care and Staff Efficiency

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePredict , the leading digital health company purpose-built to meet the demands of senior living, today announced their partnership with Paradise Pointe – the new assisted living and memory care community in Ormond Beach, Florida. The luxury resort-style community owned and operated by local physicians and nurses seeks to deliver next-generation preventive care for seniors using CarePredict's AI-powered technology. Paradise Pointe is scheduled to open this winter.

CarePredict's integrated platform was purpose-built to meet the needs of senior living

"Health and wellness will be at the forefront of everything we do at Paradise Pointe," said Darlinda Copeland, CEO, Paradise Pointe. "As healthcare professionals, we understand the value of actionable insights and continuous visibility to providing timely care. We are committed to supporting the region's aging adult community and are certain of providing real value to our residents with a proven senior care solution like CarePredict."

With over 22 issued patents, CarePredict's award-winning technology has proven to reduce unplanned hospitalizations by 39 percent, reduce falls by 69 percent and increase the length of stay by 67 percent in senior living communities. Studies also show a 37 percent improvement in staff response times due to CarePredict's unprecedented visibility into staff responsiveness, advanced features like two-way audio, enhanced communication platform, and real-time location insights.

"We are thrilled to support Paradise Pointe in their mission to provide premium care to their residents," said Greg Zobel, COO, CarePredict. "The senior landscape is rapidly changing, and there is a dire need to augment human-based care with technology-enabled care."

CarePredict is showcasing its integrated solution for senior living at Booth #917 at Leading Age Florida's 59th Annual Convention and Expo, taking place in Orlando between July 19-20, 2022. To learn more, visit www.carepredict.com or email [email protected].

About CarePredict:

CarePredict's mission is to help caregivers of seniors take timely action in any care setting. Based on the science that changes in daily activities and behavior patterns precede health declines, CarePredict autonomously understands these patterns and alerts caregivers on changes that warrant attention. We provide a unique multi-function platform that caters to senior living operators, value-based care systems, providers of RPM/CCM services and families. CarePredict has been proven in a peer-reviewed and published study to reduce hospitalizations by 39 percent, falls by 69 percent and improved length of stay by 67 percent in Senior Living.

