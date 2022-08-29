Paradise Publishing is Proud to Announce the Release of: The Music We Make by Debut Author Michelle Rene DeBellis

"A moving story of pursuing one's goals through pain and loss."

-Kirkus Reviews (A starred Review, nominated for the Kirkus Prize)

Also Nominated for: The Pen/Hemingway award for Debut Novel and

The Pulitzer Prize for Fiction

REDLANDS, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Pain introduces itself." With this line, DeBellis introduces readers to the gripping realities of opiate addiction experienced through both physical and emotional pain when Santiago DeAngelo survives an accident his mother dies in. Nearing rock bottom the twenty-two-year-old musician receives inspiration from his late mother for a song to heal his grief. But when he's seduced into a rare shot at fame to complete that song, Santiago's pill addiction worsens.

The Music We Make By Michelle Rene DeBellis The Music We Make By Michelle Rene DeBellis

"Discovery of this work coincided with the recent retrospective on Elvis Presley. This coincidence can do nothing but good for the novel's popularity… A valiant exploration behind the curtains of stardom!" -Goodreads.com

"A Story of love and redemption wrapped in a musical bow." -Onlinebookclub.org

Incredibly, the song at the heart of this novel is real. The author's husband began writing "Bird of Paradise" when he received four notes from heaven after his mother's death. However, his pain at facing her absence caused a creative block which persisted for years. During that time the author heard the song repeatedly while she healed from a car accident that led to an opiate addiction. She says, "It's beautiful melody inspired this story, and this story inspired the song's completion."

Bird of Paradise, by Dominic DeBellis, is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and wherever music is streamed. The song has also been nominated for a Pulitzer in the music category.

In addition, The Music We Make is also available as an audiobook performed by the author. "Bringing the characters to life with my voice has been my favorite part of this project."

Michelle Rene DeBellis' vision is to create meaningful entertainment that connects us to each other with love. She lives in Redlands California with her songwriting husband and their two teenage children.

The Music We Make is available for purchase at Amazon.com, (worldwide) Audible.com, Barnes & Noble, and MichelleReneDeBellis.com

Media Contact:

Jessica Bingaman On sale as of: July 25th, 2022 [email protected] ISBN: 979-8-9861672-0-6 hardcover 909-894-8612 ISBN: 979-8-9861672-1-3 paperback paradisepublishinginc.com 392 pp.

SOURCE Paradise Publishing Inc