LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prasanna Vithanage's film Paradise made history by clinching the Kim Jiseok Award for the Best Film at Busan International Film Festival 2023. Film is produced by Newton Cinema and presented by Mani Ratnam and Madras Talkies.

Paradise Wins Kim Jiseok Award for Best Film at the Busan (PRNewsfoto/Newton Cinema)
Paradise had its world premiere at Busan, featuring an all-star cast and crew, including Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran, Shyam Fernando, and Mahendra Perera. The film boasts Rajeev Ravi as the cinematographer, Sreekar Prasad as the editor, Tapas Nayak as the sound designer, and K, the music director. Paradise will have its Indian premiere at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival from October 27th to November 5, 2023, in the Icon Section which showcases the films of iconic South Asian directors.

The Kim Jiseok Award, established in 2017, commemorates the late Kim Jiseok, who dedicated his life to discovering and supporting the growth of Asian cinema.

Paradise narrates the vacation of a tourist couple, exploring their struggles with societal, personal, and internal challenges. Through their experiences, they unveil an objective truth about human nature.

"After 28 years today, it is ironic to receive this award named after late Kim Jiseok. Kim was a dear friend to all Asian filmmakers. Kim, I am honored to take you to my home. I would like to thank you, my dear producer Anto Chittilappilly and Newton Cinema, our presenter Mr. Mani Ratnam, Madras Talkies, the cast, and crew of Paradise. This award belongs to you," stated Prasanna Vithanage.

Mani Ratnam, of Madras Talkies, said, "When there is turmoil in paradise, both social and economic, when there is a re-evaluation of man-woman relationship, when an old epic gets reflected in today's troubled times, we have Paradise, a film with a vision."

"Our world premiere at Busan resulted in winning the Kim Jiseok Award for the Best Film. Everyone at Newton Cinema is on 'Cloud Nine', and we believe this victory will propel the film to audiences worldwide. We are confident that audiences everywhere will enjoy the film as much as our sold-out audiences did in Busan," remarked Anto Chittilappilly, CEO of Newton Cinema.

News Releases in Similar Topics

