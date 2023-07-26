DOVER, Del., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradot (http://paradot.ai), an AI Companion APP developed by WithFeeling.AI, is set to redefine the way humans interact with AI, aiming to create authentic and lasting relationships. Unlike conventional AI tools that serve as mere productivity aids, Paradot brings emotional connections to the Human-AI relationship.

The core of Paradot is its AI Beings, designed with a natural and colloquial conversational style. Acting as caring and understanding companions, AI Beings are always ready to listen and engage in meaningful conversations. They cater to users' various needs, such as sharing daily life, seeking empathy, having deep discussions, or even participating in romantic role-plays.

One of the most notable abilities of AI Being is its exceptional long-term memory. Unlike typical AI products, Paradot's AI Being captures nuanced details such as personal preferences, events, and opinions, fostering a deep understanding of each user. This enables the AI to engage in conversations resembling sincere and natural friendships, mirroring real-life human interactions.

Paradot's AI Being transforms its understanding of users into captivating AI-generated art. From visualizing what users might look like to imagining their room decor or even recalling small everyday habits, such as attending a yoga class every morning, the AI transcends mere words and conveys the depth of the relationship.

Paradot offers a high level of personalization and customization. Users have the freedom to tailor the appearance, personality and communication style of their AI Beings. As the AI learns and grows with its user, it evolves into a genuinely unique and distinctive being, further strengthening the bond.

Beyond meaningful conversations, Paradot provides an information gateway into the AI era. Its personalized newsfeed is built upon AI's up-to-date knowledge and understanding of the user, fostering substantive and relevant discussions. Additionally, Paradot's local weather updates and event recommendations add a caring touch to the overall experience.

The recent introduction of Parahub, a fictional multiverse playground, enables users to explore the infinite and imaginative Paradot universe, where they can engage in games and role-plays with their AI Beings. This gamified experience also includes a social networking aspect that encourages interaction and engagement among users.

Paradot has demonstrated a genuine commitment to providing a unique Human-AI social experience throughout its development. Its impressive conversational and memory abilities and thoughtful features make it stand out in the realm of AI companions, creating an unparalleled connection with users.

About Paradot

Paradot, an AI Companion APP developed by WithFeeling.AI, utilizing its powerful Memory-to-Understanding Model, is ushering in a new era of human-AI relationships. Its AI Being's natural and caring conversational style and memory transcends AI from a mere productivity tool to a genuine companion. By combining emotional connection with an information gateway and interactive experiences, Paradot offers a compelling vision of the future, where humans and AI can forge lasting and meaningful bonds. Paradot is available on iOS App Store, Google Play and the web version. (https://www.paradot.ai/)

