Paradox Acquires Traitify to Further Streamline Hourly Hiring with Fast, Simple, Next-Generation Assessments

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradox, the conversational recruiting software helping global brands like Unilever and McDonald's simplify hiring through automation with a human touch, announced today the acquisition of Traitify — the world's fastest, mobile-first assessment platform. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition marks the latest milestone for Paradox, which was founded in 2016 and has experienced rapid growth since — recently being ranked in the top 5% of the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

"Our goal has always been to build a software company that solves real problems for our clients," said Paradox founder and CEO, Aaron Matos. "I'm so proud of the work we've done to get to this point and thrilled to add Traitify to the team. They share our passion for recruiting and our philosophy that software should make things simpler, faster, and easier — not add more work."

Unlike traditional assessment technology, Traitify was built to be fast, visual, and mobile-first — increasing assessment completion rates to more than 96%. On average, candidates can finish Traitify's visual-based assessment in less than two minutes, generating insight on their own personality and helping employers better predict the candidate's suitability for the role.

Traitify is already integrated with Paradox, serving joint clients like ResultsCX and McDonald's to work alongside core HCM platforms like Workday, iCims, and more. The company's growth took off in 2017 when Traitify launched the industry's first mobile-first assessment based on the Big Five framework — a model of personality backed by over 50 years of scientific research by I/O psychologists.

"We're incredibly excited to join the Paradox team who share our passion for putting people front and center in the recruiting process. We've already seen tremendous success together, and this acquisition positions us to build the best experiences for candidates and talent acquisition teams across the globe," said Dan Sines, CEO & Co-Founder of Traitify.

Paradox Chief Product Officer Adam Godson said the acquisition will serve an essential and powerful purpose: Removing hurdles for hourly candidates trying to find a job fast, and further simplifying hiring for managers and high-volume recruiting teams, who often operate under serious time constraints.

"I've always subscribed to the idea that there's never a good time to make a bad hire," said Godson. "Traitify is playing a key role in helping its clients hire the best candidates for the job, faster — and that's never been more important than right now in the high-volume hourly segment. I can't wait to see what our teams will do together."

About Paradox

Launched in 2016, Paradox is building the world's leading conversational recruiting software to drive automation with a human touch. Serving global clients with hiring needs across high-volume hourly and high-skilled professional roles, Paradox's conversational assistant Olivia does the work talent teams don't have time for — streamlining tasks like screening, interview scheduling, and more through fast, easy, mobile-first interactions. In 2021, Paradox also acquired Traitify to include simple, visual personality assessments as part of its product offering.

In just five years, the Scottsdale-based startup has earned the trust of the world's largest employers — including Unilever, McDonald's, CVS Health, PepsiCo, Lowe's, and General Motors — and won numerous awards, including Human Resource Executive's Best HR Product of 2019 and consecutive honors in 2020 and 2021 as one of Forbes Top Startup Employers. The company was also recently named the 225th fastest growing company in the country in the Inc 5000. To learn more, visit www.paradox.ai .

About Traitify

Founded in 2011, Baltimore-based Traitify is a human insight platform that uses patented mobile-first, visual-based assessment formats to unlock the potential of high-volume workforces. Their product solutions deliver the fastest insights in the industry, allowing HR to optimize the talent experience from attraction through employment. Traitify's current customers include more than 1,000 organizations in a range of industries, among them McDonald's Canada, Coles Supermarkets in Australia, JO-ANN Stores, Lowes Foods, and SSP America. The Traitify team is made up of technology-industry veterans with experience in software, design and multimedia as well as an in-house psychology team, and is backed by experienced software investors, including JMI Holdings. For more information visit www.traitify.com .

