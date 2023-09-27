Paradox Highlighted Among Early Adopters of Workday AI Marketplace -- a Curated Group of AI and ML Apps Within Workday Ecosystem

News provided by

Paradox

27 Sep, 2023, 14:03 ET

Designed to be an online marketplace of proven, trustworthy, responsible AI and ML apps, the Workday AI Marketplace brings the best of Workday AI and solutions from third-party partners together in one place 

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradox, the conversational recruiting software helping global companies like Unilever, General Motors, Pfizer, and Lowe's dramatically improve efficiency by automating manual hiring work with conversational AI, today announced it was named among a curated group of early adopters of the Workday AI Marketplace.

Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) co-Founder, co-CEO, and Chair Aneel Bhusri and co-President Sayan Chakraborty unveiled the new initiative in a keynote address at Workday Rising in San Francisco, saying the Workday AI Marketplace was created in an effort to make it easier for customers to find trustworthy AI solutions that meet Workday's AI standards and values.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce the Workday AI Marketplace as a centralized place where Workday customers can find cutting edge AI and ML apps that they know they can trust," said Sayan Chakraborty, co-President, Workday. "Our early adopter partners are building some of the most innovative solutions on the market today – and they're doing it in a way that is aligned with Workday's Responsible AI principles. Together with these partners, and many more partners to come, we're making it easy for our customers to future-proof their businesses."

The marketplace will feature proven, trustworthy, responsible AI and ML apps that integrate with Workday data via APIs, as well as apps built through Workday Extend using Workday-trained large language models. Only a small group of early adopter partners were selected for the first wave, including Paradox.

"At a time when the excitement around the application of AI is at a fever pitch, Workday's effort to bring proven third-party partners together in a curated marketplace is exactly what the industry needs," said Paradox President and Chief Product Officer Adam Godson. "We're proud to have a long history as a Workday partner — and to share dozens of mutual clients. Paradox has always focused on solving real, meaningful problems for those clients, not on feeding the hype machine around AI. We're honored to be part of such an exclusive group that shares those standards and values."

Founded in 2016, Paradox pioneered the use of conversational AI in recruiting. The company's mission is rooted in helping people spend more time with people, not software — and driven by giving everyone in the hiring process an AI assistant to remove friction and get recruiting work done faster.

In March, Paradox launched the world's first Conversational ATS, an award-winning product helping large, global companies dramatically streamline frontline, high-volume hiring. With the power of conversational AI, Paradox's Conversational ATS creates frictionless experiences that drive higher candidate conversion, and delivers automation that gets manual work done that would otherwise fall on frontline managers and recruiters. A Workday Ventures Partner, Paradox also recently earned a Workday Certified Badge for its Interview Scheduling integration with Workday Recruiting — a solution that provides mutual clients with a seamless experience that easily connects Workday Recruiting with Paradox's Conversational Scheduling product.

Together, mutual Paradox and Workday clients have seen real, measurable ROI, including:

"With Paradox, we saw the opportunity to improve and streamline our recruiting process. The Paradox and Workday integration makes things simpler for our teams and our candidates, which allows us to save time while creating a faster, high-touch candidate experience," said Chris Gunnels, Director of Talent Acquisition at Safelite. "We were initially attracted to Paradox because we saw a partner that thinks differently about building recruiting software. We're excited by our continued partnership with Paradox as we work together to drive increased automation and efficiency in all aspects of our hiring process."

More information on the Workday AI Marketplace, which provides easy access to proven, trustworthy, and responsible AI and ML apps within the Workday ecosystem, can be found here.

About Paradox
Launched in 2016, Paradox is building the world's leading conversational recruiting software to drive automation that helps people spend time with people, not software. Serving global clients with hiring needs across high-volume hourly and high-skilled professional roles, Paradox's conversational AI assistant Olivia does the work talent teams don't have time for — streamlining tasks like screening, interview scheduling, and more through fast, easy, mobile-first interactions.

In just six years, the Scottsdale-based startup has earned the trust of the world's largest employers — including Unilever, McDonald's, CVS Health, Lowe's, and General Motors — and won numerous awards, including Human Resource Executive's Best HR Product of 2019, 2021, and 2022, and consecutive honors in 2020, 2021, and 2022 as one of Forbes Top Startup Employers. The company was recently ranked the fastest growing company in HR Tech by the Deloitte Fast 500. To learn more about Paradox's product, visit www.paradox.ai. To explore open opportunities on its team, visit careers.paradox.ai.

SOURCE Paradox

Also from this source

Paradox Named to Third Consecutive Inc. 5000 List -- Growing by More than 720% Since 2020

Harvard Business Review Research Reveals How AI Is Making the Recruiting Process More Effective -- and Positively Impacting Business Success

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.