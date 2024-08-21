Paradox Named to Its Fourth Consecutive Inc. 5000 List -- Ranked No. 1 Among HR Technology Companies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradox , the leader in Conversational AI for recruiting, revealed today that it was named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the 4th consecutive year — achieving the honor with a 431% three-year growth rate. Paradox, which is helping organizations like McDonald's, 7-Eleven, Nestlé, and General Motors transform the hiring process by automating repetitive tasks, achieved the highest ranking of any HR tech company on this year's list.

Published annually by Inc. Magazine, the Inc. 5000 recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the United States and celebrates their outstanding achievements in business development and innovation. Paradox debuted on the list in 2021 and was also recognized on the Deloitte Fast 500 list in 2022 and 2023.

"We're always honored to be recognized on this list, and it's a credit to the hard work our team puts in every day to serve our clients and our partners," said Paradox Chief Executive Officer Adam Godson. "Of course, none of this is possible without the trust our clients place in us. Their success is our success, and we're driven every day by the opportunity to partner with them solve real, meaningful problems."

Launched in 2016, Paradox's conversational software is powered by an AI assistant that acts as a concierge throughout the hiring process for candidates, recruiters, and hiring managers alike — automating time-consuming tasks like interview scheduling, feedback collection, and candidate communications. The goal, Godson says, is for the AI assistant to handle repetitive work, freeing up recruiters and managers to spend more time with people, not software.

That impact is clear in many of Paradox's client success stories. For example:

"Paradox delivers an end-to-end recruitment platform that automates the entire process of candidate marketing, candidate experience, assessment, selection, interview scheduling, hiring, and onboarding," said leading industry analyst Josh Bersin. "Most people believe it's a 'chatbot' but in reality it's an AI-powered, end-to-end system that radically simplifies and speeds the recruitment process in a groundbreaking way."

