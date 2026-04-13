Paradox Public Relations Wins SABRE Innovation Award for Transatlantic Campaign

Firm also earns Certificates of Excellence for Innovator of the Year and Social Impact Agency of the Year

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradox Public Relations, the U.S.-based strategic communications firm operating at the intersection of global policy, emerging technology, and frontier markets, has been named a winner for the "Persuasive Stakeholder Content" category at the prestigious SABRE Innovation Awards (IN2), to be held on May 4, 2026 in New York City.

In addition to this top honor, Paradox received Certificates of Excellence in two major categories: "Innovator of the Year" and "Social Impact Agency of the Year."

The SABRE Awards, widely regarded as one of the highest distinctions in the global communications industry, recognize superior achievement in branding, reputation, and engagement. Paradox's award-winning campaign, "Preserving Art in Crisis," centered on high-level stakeholder engagement around a cultural initiative involving senior U.S. diplomatic leadership, demonstrating how strategic communications can advance transatlantic cooperation through soft power and public diplomacy.

"Recognition from SABRE underscores the caliber of work executed at Paradox and the necessity of strategic communications for soft power initiatives," said Davis Richardson, Founder of Paradox Public Relations. "We operate where policy, capital, and narrative converge. These honors reflect that mission."

Paradox has led campaigns for clients in defense technology, quantum computing, and humanitarian efforts that intersect with government institutions and transatlantic partners. The additional honors build on the firm's growing industry recognition and peer validation, including winning the SABRE North America award for Educational and Cultural Institutions and PR Daily's Most Innovative Media Strategy in 2025.

The SABRE Innovation Awards ceremony will take place on May 4, bringing together leading agencies, brands, and communications professionals from around the world, including campaigns from IBM, Marriott, Sports Illustrated, Edelman, and Coca-Cola.

About Paradox Public Relations

Paradox Public Relations is a U.S.-based strategic communications firm advising frontier-market leaders, emerging technology companies, and institutions operating within the transatlantic and global policy landscape. With a global perspective and deep experience in complex geopolitical environments, Paradox specializes in shaping narratives that strengthen strategic alignment and drive public interest. The firm represents clients defense, space, quantum computing, and global development.

https://paradoxpr.com/

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Paradox Public Relations