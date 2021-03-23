Paradox Returns as a Global Underwriter of 2021 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience through its annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research, today announced that Paradox , the assistive intelligence platform and creators of the AI assistant called Olivia, has again returned as a Global Underwriter for this year's 2021 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program .

"Candidate and employee communication is critical for recruiting, hiring and retention today, especially in the continued wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) and beyond," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "Paradox's conversational AI recruiting assistant, Olivia, helps companies improve and scale candidate communications from answering questions on the career site to interview scheduling, screening and onboarding. We again welcome Paradox as one of our generous Global Underwriter sponsors that help make our annual benchmark research program happen."

The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how an organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers while obtaining anonymous feedback from their candidates. Employers will also gain insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from over 1,000 global employers and 1 million job seekers since 2011. To participate and qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2021 CandE Benchmark Research Program is now open .

"I've always believed strongly in the work that Kevin and the Talent Board do to champion the candidate — walking in their shoes and celebrating companies that are investing in transforming the candidate experience in fundamental ways," said Paradox Chief Marketing Officer Josh Zywien. "At Paradox, we're fortunate to support some of the world's largest employers and it gives us a unique lens into how quickly recruiting is changing. I've never been more confident that we'll see transformative change over the next few years that makes the hiring process simpler, faster, and more transparent for everyone involved."

Additional information about the 2021 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed here .

Launched in late 2016, Paradox was founded with the belief that if companies get the people thing right, they can build teams that change the world. In a few short years, the Scottsdale-based startup has grown into the clear leader in Conversational AI, supporting some of the world's largest employers, including Unilever, McDonald's, CVS Health, PepsiCo, and Aramark.

Olivia, the company's conversational AI assistant, is helping TA teams automate tasks like screening, interview scheduling, candidate communications, and more, so recruiters can spend more time with people, not software. Paradox has won numerous awards, including Human Resource Executive's Best HR Product of 2019 and the 2020 Brandon Hall Gold Award for Best Advance in AI for Business Impact. It was also recently named one of Forbes' Top 500 Startup Employers. To learn more, visit www.paradox.ai .

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org .

