Paradox Returns as a Global Underwriter of 2022 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience through its annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research, today announced that Paradox, the conversational recruiting platform and creators of the AI assistant called Olivia, has again returned as a Global Underwriter for this year's 2022 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program.

"Consistent candidate communication, simplifying the hiring process, and removing administrative tasks from recruiting teams' plates has never been more critical for recruiting, hiring, and retention today, especially in today's tight labor market," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "Paradox's conversational AI recruiting assistant, Olivia, helps companies improve and scale candidate communications from answering questions on the career site to interview scheduling, screening, and onboarding. We're so thankful for their generous Global Underwriter support that helps make our annual benchmark research program happen."

The annual Talent Board candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how an organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers while obtaining anonymous feedback from their candidates. Employers will also gain insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from over 1,200 global employers and 1.25 million job seekers since 2011. To participate and qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also has to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2022 CandE Benchmark Research Program is now open.

"We've always believed that if you get the people thing right, you can build teams that change the world," said Paradox founder and CEO, Aaron Matos. "Kevin and his team do exceptional work every day to shine a spotlight on the things we can do to make the candidate experience feel lighter, easier, and more personal. We're thrilled to continue supporting their efforts to champion exceptional talent acquisition teams and the people they serve."

Additional information about the 2022 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed here.

About Paradox

Launched in 2016, Paradox is building the world's leading conversational recruiting software to drive automation with a human touch. Serving global clients with hiring needs across high-volume hourly and high-skilled professional roles, Paradox's conversational assistant Olivia does the work talent teams don't have time for — streamlining tasks like screening, interview scheduling, and more through fast, easy, mobile-first interactions.

In just five years, the Scottsdale-based startup has earned the trust of the world's largest employers — including Unilever, McDonald's, CVS Health, Lowe's, and General Motors — and won numerous awards, including Human Resource Executive's Best HR Product of 2019 and 2021, and consecutive honors in 2020 and 2021 as one of Forbes Top Startup Employers. The company was recently ranked the fastest growing company in HR Tech by the Deloitte Fast 500. To learn more about Paradox's product, visit www.paradox.ai.

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org.

