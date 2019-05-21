Paradox Returns as Global Underwriter of 2019 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience, today announced Paradox, the assistive intelligence platform and creators of the AI assistant called Olivia, has again become a Global Underwriter for this year's 2019 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program, as well as joining the Talent Board underwriter sponsor advisory board.

"Communication and feedback continue to be an ongoing differentiator for employers when it comes to improving recruiting and candidate experience," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president and board member. "Paradox's exciting AI recruiting assistant, Olivia, helps companies improve candidate communication from before people even apply, filling a long-time career site communications gap in the hiring process. We welcome Paradox again as one of our generous Global Underwriter sponsors that help make our annual benchmark research program happen."

The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and now for the first time Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how their organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers and obtain feedback from their candidates, while gaining insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from hundreds of global employers each year and nearly 1 million job seekers since 2011. To qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2019 CandE program is now open.

"We're passionate about helping organizations deliver a high-touch, real-time, and personalized candidate experience at scale with the help of our AI assistant, Olivia," said Aaron Matos, Paradox Founder & CEO. "There isn't a better champion of candidate experience than the Talent Board, and we are proud to continue our support of the organization and the 2019 CandE Awards to further our shared vision for creating talent-obsessed organizations."

Additional information about the 2019 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed at: https://www.thetalentboard.org/cande-awards/how-to-register/

HR and recruiting leaders and their teams can also attend the 2019 North American Talent Board CandE Symposium and Awards Gala on October 14 in Washington DC: http://nam.cande-events.org/

About Paradox, Inc.

Paradox is the leading Assistive Intelligence platform transforming global talent acquisition and candidate experience. The company's flagship product, Olivia, allows talent acquisition & human resources professionals to focus on what they do best, human interaction - while she focuses on experience, automation and intelligence. Olivia is empowering and assisting talent in more than 60 countries across the world, communicates in over 36 languages, and assists nearly 200 talent-centric organizations such as Compass Group, Alorica, Staples, and CVS Health. For more information and to meet Olivia, visit www.paradox.ai.

About Talent Board

Talent Board is a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. The organization, Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. The CandE Awards also serve as a benchmarking program to raise awareness of the benefits of a positive candidate experience and highlight the processes, methodologies and technology that can enhance the recruiting experience as demonstrated by the winning organizations. More information can be accessed at https://www.thetalentboard.org.

