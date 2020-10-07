Paradyme Management Establishes Paradyme Labs, Expands Regional Footprint to Tysons

"We are at a turning point in government IT due to the fact that automation is speeding up the pace of products and solutions implementation by about tenfold, or more depending on the customer need," said Luther McGinty, chief technology officer of Paradyme Management. "We have seen the incredible potential of automation, especially with the practices of DevSecOps. It's a game changer for what is possible for government solutions. To help government achieve this kind of change, we realized that a significant, ongoing commitment to R&D is absolutely required – not just as an add-on to an organization, but as part of the core of operations as well as our culture. That's what we've created in Paradyme Labs, and we're using it to foster the most rapid solutions possible in close collaboration with customers and our cross-functional internal teams."

Over the past two years, Paradyme, which is headquartered in Greenbelt, Maryland, has nearly doubled the size of its team. To support this growth and also serve as a hub for its growing IT lab, the company opened a new Tysons office at 8255 Greensboro Drive in McLean, Virginia, with close to 4,000 square feet of space. The office also offers a Northern Virginia location option for about ten percent of Paradyme's 200 employees around the region. While the team is currently operating remote and functioning well using Microsoft Teams as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the company anticipates returning to in-office operations in Q1 2021.

For more information about Paradyme's DevSecOps, please go to: http://www.paradymemanagement.com/our-solutions/cloud-native/

About Paradyme Management Inc.

Paradyme Management is a rapidly growing government technology leader that puts service first, for its customers, its team and the communities it supports. Paradyme harnesses the power of advanced information technology to tackle some of the toughest challenges facing the federal government today, specializing in the areas of GovSecOps, cloud engineering, data analytics, enterprise integration, ERP software implementation and software development. The Paradyme team is committed to working closely with customers to listen well, understand needs and develop effective and efficient solutions that deliver strong value. With offices in Greenbelt, Maryland, and Tysons, Virginia, Paradyme's award-winning culture sets it apart through its team's deep commitment to service and collaboration with its customers, each other and the community. www.paradymemanagement.com

SOURCE Paradyme Management Inc.

Related Links

www.paradymemanagement.com

