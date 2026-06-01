Paradyne AI, a Next Generation AI company, Led by Decorated U.S. Special Operations AI Architect to open in Las Vegas, Nevada

Award-Winning Deep Learning Leader Brings Two-Decade Defense Track Record to Commercial Sovereign and Embodied AI Market

LAS VEGAS, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradyne AI, a sovereign artificial intelligence company developing on-premise AI infrastructure and embodied AI capabilities for discrete commercial applications, today announced its launch from Las Vegas, Nevada. The company is led by Alam Anthony Jamal, one of the most decorated AI/ML integration architects in U.S. Special Operations and an inventor of multiple AI-enabled computer vision and sensor fusion capabilities.

Chief Architect - Alam Jamal Future Paradyne AI Las Vegas Headquarters

Jamal's technical leadership has been recognized at the highest levels of the U.S. government and defense industry, including awards from the Department of War's Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Knowlton Award from the Military Intelligence Corps Association, the National Defense Industrial Association Superior Award, and the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Excellence Award.

Paradyne AI launches with 4.6 petaflops of on-site compute deployed across two dedicated supercomputing systems built on NVIDIA Blackwell GPU architecture, with planned expansion to over 5 petaflops later this year. By anchoring compute capacity in Las Vegas rather than relying on hyperscaler cloud providers, the company guarantees data sovereignty, deterministic performance, and operational independence for clients whose use cases demand all three. While the broader AI industry races to scale through massive data harvesting, Paradyne AI takes the opposite approach: precision-tailored AI applications and strategic integration for clients whose data cannot — and should not — leave their control. This is built for the executives, legal teams, and high-powered industries that need discretion, not exposure.

"Sovereign AI is not a marketing position; it is a technical and operational requirement for any organization that cannot afford to outsource its most sensitive workloads," said Jamal, CEO and Chief Architect of Paradyne AI. "I spent two decades building AI systems where the cost of failure was measured in operational consequences, not user complaints. We are bringing that same engineering discipline to the commercial market, and we are doing it from Las Vegas because Nevada is going to be a serious player in the next phase of American AI infrastructure. We intend to build here, hire here, and grow here."

Paradyne AI launches fully capitalized and revenue-generating, supporting a selective portfolio of enterprise clients leveraging its proprietary platform. The company is not pursuing institutional venture funding, citing a deliberate strategy to maintain control over its sovereign architectures. Leadership has signaled openness to small, strategically aligned private investments.

Jamal most recently served as Deputy Director for Intelligence (Deputy J2) at U.S. Special Operations Command Africa, where he led one of the most cutting edge and successful digital ISR program for the Department of War. He pairs his operational record with executive education from the University of Oxford, MIT CSAIL, MIT Sloan, Yale University, and the USAF Air War College.

Paradyne AI will soon recruit AI engineers, machine learning researchers, and infrastructure specialists for its Las Vegas headquarters. For more information, visit paradynetech.ai.

ABOUT PARADYNE AI

Paradyne AI is a sovereign artificial intelligence company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Powered by multi-petaflop on-site computing infrastructure built on NVIDIA Blackwell GPU architecture, Paradyne AI bridges military-grade AI engineering with secure, high-performance commercial applications.

MEDIA CONTACT

Alam Anthony Jamal

CEO and Chief Architect

Paradyne AI

Las Vegas, Nevada

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 702 246 2825

Web: paradynetech.ai

SOURCE Paradyne AI