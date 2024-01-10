Paragliding Equipment Market size to grow by USD 200.74 million from 2023 to 2028; the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like ADVANCE Thun AG, Air Games SL and Apco Aviation Ltd., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The paragliding equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 200.74 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%. The paragliding equipment market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer paragliding equipment market are ADVANCE Thun AG, Air Games SL, Apco Aviation Ltd., BGD GmbH, Dudek Paragliders s.j., Fly Market Flugsport Zubehor GmbH and Co. KG, Gin Gliders, Grupo Publico Ltda., Kontest GmbH, Kortel Design, NEO SAS, NOVA Vertriebsgesellschaft m.b.H., OZONE GLIDERS LTD., Sky Country, Sky Paragliders AS, Skywalk GmbH and Co. KG, SOL SPORTS IND and COM LTDA, SUPAIR SAS, Swing Flugsportgerate GmbH, U TURN GMBH, and Windtech Nortec S.L. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Paragliding Equipment Market 2024-2028

Market Segmentation

The offline segment will contribute the largest share of the market. Offline sales in the paragliding equipment market occur through physical stores, providing hands-on inspection. Retail and dealer sales are the primary offline channels. Dealer stores offer wholesale-priced items, while specialty stores stock diverse brand portfolios like GLEITSCHIRM DIREKT, Flybubble Paragliding, Aerolight, and Super Fly, attracting enthusiasts and propelling market growth.

Company Offering:

ADVANCE Thun AG - The company offers paragliding equipment such as Alpha 7 entry-level paraglider, Epsilon DLS Intermediate paraglider, and IOTA DLS High B Paraglider.

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Europe will have the largest share of the market. The region will contribute 58% during the forecast period. Europe's adventure tourism, with activities like paragliding, kite surfing, and mountain hiking, draws enthusiasts. Growing interest, particularly in paragliding in Hungary, the Republic of Ireland, South Africa, Latvia, Romania, and Armenia, drives the regional market. A strong base of professional players further fuels the paragliding equipment market's growth. Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- The growth of the paragliding equipment market is primarily driven by the increase in adrenaline-inducing extreme sports. This rise fuels demand for essential gear like paraglider wings, harnesses, helmets, reserve parachutes, variometers, flight suits, carabiners, speed bars, GPS devices, and altimeters. As thrill-seekers engage more in these activities, the market experiences steady growth due to growing interest and the necessity for top-tier, safety-focused equipment catering to their adventurous pursuits.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a Free Sample Report

