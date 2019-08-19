Paragon 28® Adds Comprehensive Ankle Fusion Plating System to its Robust Foot and Ankle Platform - Silverback™ Ankle Fusion Plating System

Today Paragon 28 ® builds on its robust and innovative portfolio with the launch of the Silverback™ Ankle Fusion Plating System to address tibiotalar (TT) and tibiotalocalcaneal (TTC) ankle arthrodesis for anterior and lateral approaches. With its slim plate designs, crossing screw capabilities for added stability and/or compression, bone specific engineered screws and robust offering of joint preparation instrumentation, Silverback™ provides a complete ankle arthrodesis solution, all in one case and tray.

This system was designed to meet the inherent challenges when addressing an ankle arthrodesis under an anterior or lateral approach. The inherent challenges include:

Ability to address soft tissue closure and limit neurovascular disruption – particularly in regions with limited soft tissue coverage

Varied anatomies and deformities requiring diversity in anatomic plating designs and contouring capabilities

Difficulty in achieving uniform compression across the entire ankle joint

Ability to access all joint surfaces and ensure adequate preparation

The Silverback™ Ankle Fusion Plating System offers 18 low profile (1.5 mm – 3.5 mm thickness) anatomically contoured plates with the intent to help ease soft tissue closure and attend to varied patient anatomies and deformities. The crossing screw is placed by Paragon 28's® PRECISION® Guide technology and provides compression and/or stability across the entire ankle joint while avoiding interference with the on-axis plate screws. Seven bone specific plate screws are available to aid in fixating the plate chosen to the tibia, talus, and calcaneus.

Paragon 28® is grateful for the significant contributions that Dr. Paul Fortin, MD, Dr. Todd Irwin, MD, Dr. Mark Myerson, MD, and Dr. Byron Hutchinson, DPM made in the design of this system.

About Paragon 28, Inc.

Paragon 28, Inc. was established in 2010 to address the unmet and under-served needs of the foot and ankle community. From the onset, Paragon 28 has made it our goal to re-invent the space of foot and ankle surgery. We believe that through research and innovation we can create new and improved solutions to the challenges faced by foot and ankle specialists.

