Paragon 28® Adds Interference Screw to its Innovative and Comprehensive Flatfoot Platform - Grappler™ Interference Screw System

The Paragon 28 ® Grappler™ Interference Screw System was designed to provide surgeons an alternative fixation option for intraoperative tissue reattachment and fixation in the foot and ankle rounding out our comprehensive flatfoot portfolio. The system includes 20 unique implants to accommodate varying patient anatomies and indications throughout.

There are inherent challenges in addressing tendon transfers in the foot and ankle including:

Varying anatomy and indications requiring a range of lengths and diameters

Biocompatibility of implant

Proximity of surrounding anatomy requiring accurate implant placement

Achieving and maintaining appropriate tension of tendon in bone of varying densities

Implant strippage due to torque transmission from driver

Loss of tension following insertion of implant

The Grappler™ Interference Screw System was designed with these challenges in mind. The system includes seven diameters of implants with varying lengths to accommodate differing patient anatomies. The implant is comprised of biocompatible PEEK material with inert properties and elasticity very similar to bone. The implant thread form is designed to minimize implant migration and loss of tension.

The instrumentation is offered as a non-sterile configuration, inclusive of all instrumentation needed for the procedure. Instrumentation was designed to streamline the procedure and minimize complications associated with tensioning and passing of suture. Implant specific cannulated drills and tissue protectors are provided to help reduce imprecision when drilling, allowing for intended fit of implant and tendon. The tendon size, drill and implant diameters are one to one--there are no necessary calculations to be completed to determine drill diameter and implant size. A novel trilobe driver engagement extends through the cannulation of the implant to help facilitate accurate implant insertion and help maximize torque transfer between driver and implant.

