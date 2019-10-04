Paragon 28® adds PRECISION® Reduction Guide to its Joust™ Beaming Screw System - Reduction of the Medial Column and Precision Placement of the Beam with First of Its Kind Instrument
ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception, Paragon 28® has obsessed over every aspect of foot and ankle surgery. Committed to creating tailored solutions to improve surgical outcomes, Paragon 28® has launched innovative products and instrumentation that help to streamline procedures, allow surgeons flexibility in technique and approach and facilitate reproducible results benefiting both the surgeon and patient.
The patent pending PRECISION® Reduction Guide is the latest addition to the Joust™ Beaming Screw System. The patent pending PRECISION® Guide helps position the K–wire from the head of the first metatarsal to the talus and allows a 2.0 mm thick Gorilla® Straddle Plate to set the trajectory for a beam to pass through without hitting any on-axis plate screws. The 2.0 mm thick Gorilla® Straddle Plate is also used to further reinforce the final construct. The Joust™ PRECISION® now offers surgeons the ability to reduce the joints along the medial column following placement of the K-wire. This instrument may allow for reduced interoperative fluoroscopy time and offers the surgeon the ability to place the preferred beam (cannulated or solid; fully or partially threaded) through the guide while maintaining reduction along the medial column.
The Joust™ Beaming Screw System is made up of 5.0, 5.5, and 7.2 mm, solid and cannulated beams. The beams are Type II Anodized Ti-64AI-4V for improved fatigue strength. All beams have a sharp tip for ease of insertion and are offered headless to minimize prominence. The 7.2 mm beams are available in 65-185 mm in length to address varying patient anatomy and to aid in allowing surgeons to place a medial column beam into the posterior aspect of the talus. The 5.0 and 5.5 mm beams are offered in 50-120 mm lengths to accommodate varying patient anatomies and to allow for increased bone capture. The system offers partially threaded and fully threaded options to allow for compression or increased thread purchase depending on the surgical requirements and anatomy.
