Paragon 28 Announces Steve Deitsch as Chief Financial Officer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon 28, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Deitsch to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Deitsch assumes responsibility for finance, accounting, human resources, and information technology. "We are pleased to have Steve on our team," said Albert DaCosta, Paragon 28, Inc.'s President and Chief Executive Officer. "His financial and management expertise will help Paragon 28, Inc. put the tools in place to further grow the company. Our continued growth is essential to further our mission of advancing medical technology for foot and ankle surgeons and improving patient outcomes."