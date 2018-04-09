Paragon 28® expands its JAWS™ Nitinol Staple offering to address corrections of the midfoot and hindfoot

Paragon 28® designed the JAWSTM Nitinol Staple System for use in an osteotomy, arthrodesis and fragment fixation of bones and joints of the foot including fixation of small bone fragments.

The JAWSTM Nitinol Staple System uses superelastic nitinol and a simple insertion method to gain rigid compression across an osteotomy site. Unlike many competitive implants, the JAWSTM Nitinol Staple System has a lightweight titanium inserter that allows the surgeon to fully seat the staple before it is released from the inserter. This eliminates the need to tamp following insertion which can crush bone surrounding the legs weakening the construct.

Compression is achieved upon insertion; no heating or electrical activation is required.

A low profile bridge helps minimize soft tissue irritation while the sharp-tooth geometry increases pull out resistance and helps resist migration during healing. Paragon 28® optimized the shape, angulation, and size of the staple legs to distribute compression evenly along the length of the legs. This helps to eliminate plantar gapping and ensures consistent force across the osteotomy site.

All instrumentation for the JAWSTM Nitinol Staple System comes in a self-contained, disposable, sterile kit. The JAWS TM Nitinol Staple comes pre-loaded on the inserter to help facilitate a quick and simple surgery. An auxiliary instrument set is also available which includes trial sizers, instrumentation used for decortication and the JAWSTM Compressor. The JAWS™ Compressor is available to assist the surgeon in gaining pre-compression in midfoot to hindfoot fusions.

The JAWS TM Nitinol Staple System now offers surgeons 8 mm Straight and Angled, 10 mm Straight and Angled, 15 mm Straight, 18 mm Straight, 20 mm Straight, and 25 mm Straight options to address a multitude of indications throughout the foot.

