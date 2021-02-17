Paragon 28, Inc. adds Novel Magnesium Based Bone Void Filler to its Biologics Portfolio

MgNum BVF is made from magnesium, phosphates, and a proprietary solution. When implanted, the product hardens in situ at the defect site and is receptive to drilling. MgNum BVF has three times the compressive strength of cancellous bone and has adhesive properties. Studies on MgNum BVF have demonstrated greater than 80% bone remodeling at twenty-six weeks, an improvement over calcium phosphate based products. MgNum BVF may be reconstituted by adding liquid, making it moldable for up to one hour.

For more information, please visit www.paragon28.com.

About Paragon 28, Inc.

Paragon 28, Inc. was established in 2010 to address the unmet and under-served needs of the foot-and-ankle surgical community. From the onset, P28 has endeavored to re-invent foot-and-ankle surgery. Through research and innovation P28 creates improved solutions to the challenges faced by foot-and-ankle specialists.

