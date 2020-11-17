Paragon 28, Inc. Increases its Robust Ankle Fusion Plating Offering - Silverback™ Posterior Plating System Launched

The Silverback™ Ankle Fusion Plating System now offers three distinct approaches (anterior, lateral, or posterior). The Posterior Plating System includes 16 low profile anatomically contoured plates to address soft tissue closure and accommodate varied patient anatomies and deformities. All plates are contained within the Silverback™ system and delivered in one case and tray which includes all joint perpetration instrumentation to complete the arthrodesis.

Mark Myerson, MD, a Silverback™ designing surgeon, said, "The Paragon 28 posterior TTC arthrodesis plating system is versatile, adapts perfectly to the anatomy and provides excellent compression axially and not eccentrically using the precision guided oblique compression screw. This plating system is an amazing addition to our armamentarium for hindfoot and ankle arthrodesis."

Albert DaCosta, Paragon 28's President and CEO commented "We are excited to add these complementary plates to the Silverback™ Plating System. This will allow us to continue to provide versatile optionality to handle the needs of these hindfoot fusion patients. Working with our design team, we built on the success of the lateral and anterior plates with directed crossing screws and optimized compression to provide an ideal option for the posterior approach. These anatomically designed plates work with the hindfoot anatomy and provide stability to the tension side of the joint."

The addition of the Silverback™ Posterior Plating System bolsters Paragon 28's Precision Ankle Solutions product offering, which includes the Gorilla® Ankle Fracture Plating System, APEX 3D™ Total Ankle Replacement, Phantom™ TTC/TC Nail System, and Phantom™ ActivCore Nail System. With this comprehensive portfolio, Paragon 28 provides its customers innovative ankle solutions for trauma, arthritis, and limb salvage.



Paragon 28® is grateful for the significant contributions that Dr. Paul Fortin, MD, Dr. Todd Irwin, MD, Dr. Mark Myerson, MD, and Dr. Byron Hutchinson, DPM made in the design of this system.



About Paragon 28, Inc.

Paragon 28, Inc. was established in 2010 to address the unmet and under-served needs of the foot and ankle community. From the onset, Paragon 28 has made it our goal to re-invent the space of foot and ankle surgery. We believe that through research and innovation we can create new and improved solutions to the challenges faced by foot and ankle specialists.

Product Page:

http://www.paragon28.com/products/silverback-ankle-fusion-plating-system/

CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE Paragon 28, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.paragon28.com

