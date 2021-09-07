Paragon 28, Inc. Increases its Robust Hindfoot Fusion Plating Offering, Launching the Silverback™ Span Plating System

All Span Plates are anatomically contoured and are available in standard and long lengths with varying span distances to accommodate different allograft or cage heights required to fill the bone void. A proximal compression slot built into all plates may be used to compress the bone to graft interface. All plates have a transitional thickness to help evenly distribute force across the construct and to help guard against stress shielding during healing. Monster® ­­­Ø7.0 mm Screws accompany the system to aid in stabilizing the allograft prior to plate placement.

Mark Myerson, MD, a Silverback™ designing surgeon, said, "The Silverback™ Span Plates for an anterior or posterior approach to a complex ankle and hindfoot arthrodesis with bone loss really "bridge the gap". These spanning plates have been designed to be used with structural allografts or cages where intramedullary fixation or a standard plate and screw construct is not feasible. These are unique, anatomic plates for all types of deformities associated with bone loss and allow for tremendous, stable fixation in conjunction with crossing tibiocalcaneal screws."

Matt Jarboe, Paragon 28's Chief Commercial Officer commented, "we are excited for this second addition to the Silverback™ Plating System in the past month, now providing surgeons with not only the first ankle fusion plates designed to straddle a nail, but now also the first plates designed to span a structural graft placed in the ankle joint as well."

The addition of the Silverback™ Span Plating System bolsters Paragon 28's Precision Ankle Solutions product offering, which includes the Gorilla® Ankle Fracture Plating System, APEX 3D™ Total Ankle Replacement, Phantom® TTC/TC Nail System, and Phantom® ActivCore™ Nail System. With this comprehensive portfolio, Paragon 28® provides its customers innovative ankle solutions for trauma, arthritis, and limb salvage.

Paragon 28® is grateful for the significant contributions that Paul Fortin, MD, Byron Hutchinson, DPM, Todd Irwin, MD, and Mark Myerson, MD, made in the design of this system.

Paragon 28®, Inc. was established in 2010 to address the unmet and under-served needs of the foot and ankle community. From the onset, Paragon 28® has made it our goal to re-invent the space of foot and ankle surgery. We believe that through research and innovation we can create new and improved solutions to the challenges faced by foot and ankle specialists.

