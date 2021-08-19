Paragon 28®, Inc. Increases its Robust Hindfoot Fusion Plating Offering, Launching the Silverback™ Straddle Plating System

The Silverback™ Straddle Plating System includes 12 unique plates available in flat and contoured options to accommodate variations in anatomy and all plate screws have the option to drill on-axis or off-axis up to 15°. The Phantom® Hindfoot TTC Nail should be inserted and compressed in a static mode prior to Straddle Plate placement. All plates have a transitional thickness and are widened to accommodate the Phantom® TTC Nail which aids in evenly distributing force across the construct and guards against stress shielding during healing.

Byron Hutchinson, DPM, a Silverback™ design surgeon, said, "The addition of the Paragon 28 Silverback™ Straddle Plating System offers surgeons an important and unique option for those difficult revision cases. The system is designed to work in concert with the Phantom® TTC Nail System. This combined construct is a game changer specifically for hindfoot and ankle Charcot deformities!"

"It is exciting to be the first company to offer an off the shelf plating system designed to supplement hindfoot nail fixation," stated P28's Chief Commercial Officer, Matt Jarboe. "This should truly solve an unmet need for patients and surgeons."

The addition of the Silverback™ Straddle Plating System bolsters Paragon 28's Precision Ankle Solutions product offering, which includes the Gorilla® Ankle Fracture Plating System, APEX 3D™ Total Ankle Replacement, Phantom® TTC Nail System, and Phantom® ActivCore™ Nail System. With this comprehensive portfolio, Paragon 28® provides its customers innovative ankle solutions for trauma, arthritis, and limb salvage.

Paragon 28® is grateful for the significant contributions that Dr. Paul Fortin, MD, Dr. Byron Hutchinson, DPM, Dr. Todd Irwin, MD, and Dr. Mark Myerson, MD, made in the design of this system.

About Paragon 28, Inc.

Paragon 28®, Inc. was established in 2010 to address the unmet and under-served needs of the foot and ankle community. From the onset, Paragon 28® has made it our goal to re-invent the space of foot and ankle surgery. We believe that through research and innovation we can create new and improved solutions to the challenges faced by foot and ankle specialists.

