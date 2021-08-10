Paragon 28, Inc. Names Scott Drake to its Board of Directors

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon 28, Inc. announced today that Scott Drake has joined its Board of Directors.

"Scott is an accomplished leader in the medical technology space, possessing both outstanding strategic vision and operational know-how," said Albert DaCosta, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Paragon 28. "Scott is a great cultural fit at Paragon 28, and we are delighted to have Scott join the Board. Scott's value-creating leadership experiences at publicly-traded, global medical technology companies will immediately benefit Paragon 28."

Mr. Drake is currently Chief Executive Officer and President of ViewRay (NASDAQ: VRAY), a leading MRI-guided radiation therapy company. Previously, Scott was Chief Executive Officer and President of Spectranetics Corporation until its acquisition by Royal Philips in August of 2017. During his six-year tenure at Spectranetics, revenue increased from $60 million to nearly $300 million and shareholder value increased from approximately $170 million to $2.2 billion. Prior to Spectranetics, Mr. Drake served as Senior Vice President, Operations of DaVita, Inc., a leading U.S. provider of kidney care and dialysis, from 2009 to August 2011. Mr. Drake held several positions of increasing responsibility within various healthcare business units at Covidien, Plc over a period of seventeen years including President of Covidien's $1.5 billion Respiratory and Monitoring Solutions Global Business. He also served as Chairman of the Board for AtriCure, a leading innovator in treatments for atrial fibrillation and left atrial appendage and as the Chairperson of the AdvaMed Radiation Therapy Sector. Mr. Drake previously served on the Board of Directors for The Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, which was acquired by Digital Colony and EQT for $14.3 billion, Just Right Surgical, and the Medical Device Manufacturers Association (MDMA). Scott is an Ernst & Young 2014 Entrepreneur of The Year™ and holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Miami University of Ohio.

"I am thrilled to join the Board of Directors at Paragon 28 in addressing the unmet and under-served needs of the foot and ankle community. Paragon has an impressive track record of growth fueled by an innovative and comprehensive suite of solutions," said Mr. Drake. "I look forward to helping Paragon 28 achieve its growth agenda and mission of improving patient outcomes and lives."

Paragon 28 is a privately held, leading orthopedic medical device company, focused exclusively on the foot and ankle. More information is available at www.paragon28.com.

