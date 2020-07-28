Paragon 28® Increases its Robust Ankle Fracture Offering - Gorilla® Ankle Fracture Pilon Plating System Launched

Today Paragon 28 increases its robust foot and ankle specific portfolio even further with the addition of the Gorilla® Ankle Fracture Pilon Plating System. The Pilon plates are offered across three families and provide surgeons 26 unique options to address pilon variant fractures of the distal tibia. The addition of these Pilon implants now allows surgeons to choose from 78 unique plates to address fractures of the fibula and tibia.

The Paragon 28® Gorilla Ankle Fracture and Pilon Plates all include holes with a built-in recess for placement of a syndesmotic device and to allow for off axis placement of locking or nonlocking screws while minimizing screw head prominence. All plate holes accept 2.7 mm, 3.5 mm or 4.2 mm locking and non-locking polyaxial screws. All plates are low profile (Straight, Anatomic, Hook, and Posterior – 1.5 mm or less; Pilon – 1.8 mm) and have tapered proximal and distal tips to assist in percutaneous insertion. Finally, the plate edges are chamfered to minimize soft tissue irritation and undersurfaces of the plates are scalloped to preserve blood supply to the periosteum.

Product Page:

http://www.paragon28.com/products/pilon-plating-system/

CONTACT: Jim Edson, Vice President of Downstream Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE Paragon 28

Related Links

http://www.paragon28.com/products/pilon-plating-system/

