Paragon® 28 Launches Phantom® ActivCore Hindfoot Nail System which Provides Constant Active Compression Across the Ankle and Subtalar Joints

Today Paragon® 28 increases its robust foot and ankle specific portfolio even further with the addition of the Phantom® ActivCore Hindfoot Nail System. The Precision® Guided ActivCore Nail addresses a TTC arthrodesis and is the second of four hindfoot fusion nailing systems Paragon 28 plans to launch in 2020. The ActivCore Nail is constructed from Type II Anodized Titanium Alloy and has an outer sheath with a proximal Flex Coil tip and inner sliding core which allows for constant active compression. The Nail is designed to maintain compression across all joint surfaces and can compensate for up to 8 mm of bone resorption. The Nail accommodates two Ø7.2 mm fully threaded, headless calcaneal Pegs that are inserted from posterior to anterior at a variable (0-18°) angle. These Pegs provide fixation distally and work with the inner core, outer sheath, and Tibial Pegs to allow for active compression to pass through the joint surfaces.

The ActivCore system leverages PRECISION® Guide technology allowing for reproducibility when placing a Ø3.0 mm Drill-pin from distal to proximal, through the center of the calcaneus and up to the tibia. As with the previous Phantom® Hindfoot Nail System, all ActivCore Nails are engineered with a proximal Flex Coil design to provide flexibility as the implant finds its way through the contouring of the tibial canal. All Pegs are inserted from posterior to anterior and medial to lateral eliminating the need to take down the fibula.

The Phantom® ActivCore Nails will be offered in 22 size options with three diameters and four lengths. The distal diameter of all Nails is Ø13.3 mm with a transition to either Ø10.0, Ø11.5 or Ø13.0 mm above the ankle joint and 10.0mm at the Flex Coil tip. The distal diameter was increased at the joint spaces to add strength to the implant where it is needed most. The Phantom® ActivCore System will include a comprehensive offering of procedural instrumentation to address joint preparation and restoration of anatomic alignment.

The ActivCore Nail is implanted utilizing the carbon fiber Phantom® Ghost™ Outrigger. The radiolucent and inlay features of the Outrigger allow for visualization of Peg trajectory under fluoroscopy prior to drilling.

