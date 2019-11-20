Paragon 28® launches sterile kit to streamline delivery of its transformational HammerTube™ Hammertoe System

Paragon 28® launched the HammerTube™ Hammertoe System in March 2018. The HammerTube™ is a single piece titanium sprayed PEEK (Polyetheretherketone) implant intended for use in proximal interphalangeal (PIP) joint fusions. The implant is constructed from PEEK, a non-reactive biomaterial, which closely matches the mechanical properties of the bone. The HammerTube™ implant is coated both proximally and distally with a porous titanium spray to increase mechanical fixation and bone ingrowth when compared to uncoated implants.

The HammerTube™ implant system provides four unique implants in Ø2.75 mm and Ø3.50 mm straight and angled options. The tapered design facilitates insertion and a press fit. The titanium plasma spray thickness is optimized to be coarse creating a greater friction coefficient than uncoated PEEK allowing the implant to resist rotational forces and pull out. Titanium plasma spray is absent from the implant at the joint to allow for a streamlined removal and limit any chance of titanium being left behind in the patient following implantation. Internal testing was completed demonstrating the adherence strength of the titanium plasma spray to the surface of the PEEK implant exceeds that of the titanium plasma spray to bone. This helps to ensure that in the case of removal the spray will remain fixed to the implant not the patient.

The launch of the sterile kit configuration eliminates the need for pre-operative sterilization and has simplified the back table for surgical techs and surgeons. All components of the system are now delivered in one neatly organized kit which a rep can walk into the OR and provide at a moment's notice. The sterile launch is expected to greatly expand accessibility to this solution allowing clinicians and health care networks the most efficient and safe access to the HammerTube™ System.

