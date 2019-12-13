Paragon 28® Launches Unique Option for Revising a Failed Synthetic Cartilage Implant (SCI)

The AVITRAC™ MTP Revision System was created to provide an option when revising a failed Synthetic Cartilage Implant (SCI) to MTP arthrodesis. The system contains grafts in three different size options (Ø9 mm, Ø11 mm, Ø13 mm) to address the void left in the head of the metatarsal upon removal of an SCI implant. Sterile packaged reamers are included that are true to size in order to properly prepare the void for introduction of the AVITRAC™ graft.

AVITRAC™ is the only aseptically processed allograft solution available on the market to address SCI revisions. Gamma irradiation and bleaching are avoided during processing to maintain the structural integrity and osteoinductivity of the graft1,2,3. These strict tissue handling guidelines ensure the highest quality allograft is provided for these revisions.

For more information, please visit http://www.paragon28.com/

