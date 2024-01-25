Paragon Anesthesiology, the Largest Private Anesthesia Group Serving Northeastern Tennessee and Southwestern Virginia, Chooses Aidéo Technologies to Streamline Mid-Revenue Cycle Operations and Create Medical Coding Capacity

Paragon will utilize the Gemini Coder Platform to support and empower human medical coders with workflow efficiency, decision support and autonomous coding

Additional operational capacity will fuel expected business expansion for the physician-owned practice management group

Paragon will also deploy the AI-Powered Gemini AutoCode solution to provide both straight to claim autonomous medical claim coding and decision support for human coders

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidéo Technologies, a leading provider of AI-powered medical coding workflow productivity tools, announced today that Paragon Anesthesia has chosen the Gemini Coder Platform and Gemini AutoCode Solutions to streamline and support the practice's central billing office operations.

Paragon Anesthesia is a new practice group formed by Anesthesia and Pain Consultants, P.C. and Bristol Anesthesia Services, P.C. Both practices have served patients in Bristol and Johnson City, TN, and the greater Tri-Cities and Southwest VA areas for more than 30 years. The recent merger has led to new growth within the practice leading to a need to streamline operations and seek efficiencies.

"We see the growth opportunities that lie ahead of us as both challenging and exciting," said Parry Qualls, CEO of Paragon. "We conducted a technology search to find a partner that could help us create efficiencies and contain internal costs as we grow. The AI coding solution and coder platform from Aidéo is very impressive and will assist our team to reach new levels of productivity."

Aidéo's Gemini Solutions Suite™ empowers medical coders through the combination of Gemini Coder Portal™ and Gemini AutoCode™ solutions. The combination of the Aidéo portal and AI-driven coding allows medical coders to concentrate on higher value, complex coding as the AI learns and processes routine coding tasks. In addition to direct to claim autonomous codes, Aidéo also delivers predicted codes, further empowering coders with decision support that has been proven to reduce time at task by as much as 50%.

"We're pleased to continue to expand our footprint in Anesthesiology with the addition of Paragon to the Aidéo family," said David Shelton, CEO of Aidéo. "We're grateful for the opportunity to work with the Paragon team and leverage our AI technology to empower their central billing office and assist in being a catalyst for growth and profitability."

Aidéo Technologies will be attending American Academy of Anesthesiologists ASA Advanced 2024 event at the Paris Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, NV Jan 26-28. The Aidéo team can be found in booth 818 for those attending.

Paragon Anesthesiology

At Paragon Anesthesia, we are committed to providing patients, physicians, and medical institutions with the highest level of care and expertise. We take an evidence-based approach to delivering best practice anesthesia and pain management solutions, while ensuring patient wellbeing and optimized procedural efficiency.

Aidéo Technologies

Aidéo Technologies is a leading provider of AI-powered medical coding productivity solutions to the revenue cycle management industry. Creating scalable and repeatable coding efficiency, Aidéo Technologies' Gemini Solution Suite empowers and complements medical coders with workflow efficiencies, artificial intelligence, and supplemental coding services. The Gemini Coder Platform™, Gemini AutoCode™, and Gemini Coding Assist™ solutions are optimized to work together for maximum impact in creating efficiency and improving accuracy through workflow improvements and autonomous and predictive coding. Aidéo is headquartered in Palm Beach, FL with locations in the San Francisco Bay area and Mumbai, India.

