Paragon announces joint venture awarded Department of State contract at Chilean Embassy

HERNDON, Va., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an expansion of Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services, Inc.'s (SCIS) current Department of State work, a joint venture between SCIS and Securitas Chile will provide security services to the U.S. Embassy Santiago. SCIS is the parent company to Paragon Systems, Inc.

The contract worth $14MUSD and five potential service years is the first of its type for Securitas in Chile. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Department of State, as well as providing oversight and management guidance to our Chilean affiliate," remarked Tony Sabatino, Chief Executive Officer. SCIS and Paragon have a decades long history of providing safeguarding services to the Department of State and currently support six Embassies globally.

Paragon and Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services employ over 14,000 professionals in specialized operations providing security, fire, investigations, inspections, cybersecurity, risk management, and mission support services to the U.S. Federal Government and other critical infrastructure clients.

