Paragon Benefits Selects Bend Financial to Power Its HSA Management Offering

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bend Financial (Bend), the leader in health savings account and financial wellness technologies, today announced that it has been selected by Paragon Benefits to provide the health savings account (HSA) technology solution for the 250 banks, 40 self-funded accounts and hundreds of cafeteria plans that it manages healthcare expenses for. Bend's technology makes it easy for Paragon to administer health plans and for its clients to track, manage and optimize their health savings.

Bend's unique platform uses advanced technologies including AI, machine learning and behavioral economics to learn individual behaviors and situations, predict outcomes and deliver actionable advice that helps users optimize their tax benefits and health spending through their HSA account. By working with Bend, Paragon can retain control of their own product and brand, while offering a truly differentiated product – one that enables a better user experience while improving overall HSA usability.

Paragon Benefits is an expert in strategically designing and managing self-funded healthcare plans for businesses and organizations by capitalizing on the profitable and hidden opportunities inside every step of the claims payment process. Paragon was organized as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Georgia Bankers Association Insurance Trust (GBAIT) and today provides quality products and services to its members, while offering cost-effective plans to 90 percent of the community banks in Georgia. The GBA Insurance Trust has grown and remained profitable due to the diligent management efforts of its full-time staff and the administrative strengths of its subsidiary administrator, Paragon Benefits.

"This partnership demonstrates the growing desire and demand for our technology, as it empowers partners like Paragon to be on the cutting edge and provide innovative HSA programs to its clients," said Tom Torre, CEO of Bend. "The key to achieving financial health is to optimize the tools at your disposal, such as an HSA. By recognizing patterns and providing timely advice and recommended actions, Bend can help maximize your benefits."

Bend provides clients and users with the Bend Advisor, an AI-powered built-in tool that goes beyond basic transactions such as balance checking, transaction oversight and simple calculators to learn about users' individual situations and expenses and offer the best path forward.

"Bend's Participant Portal offers many widgets that make having an HSA easier to manage – and their Employer Portal makes it even easier for our clients to 'self-serve,' which in turn allows us, as the administrators, to focus on our clients and their needs," commented Ally King, HSA Lead at Paragon Benefits.

For more information on Bend and its products and services for individuals, employers and partners, please visit https://www.bendhsa.com/.

About Paragon Benefits

For nearly 30 years, Paragon Benefits has been strategically designing & managing self-funded healthcare plans. With nearly 50 Paragon Peeps and as a subsidiary of the Georgia Bankers Association Insurance Trust, their drive is to enable their groups to become Healthcare Trend Busters™; by ensuring they are always below the national healthcare cost curve. With assets such as their In-House Director of Data Intelligence, In-House ERISA Attorney & In-House Behavioral, Psychographic, & Biometric Wellbeing Entity, not only are they helping organizations and companies navigate through the ever-changing regulations, but are also clearly interpreting data & identifying the unexplored, yet profitable opportunities undetected by the naked eye. Visit www.paragonbenefts.com.

About Bend Financial

Bend Financial is a Boston-based technology and services company that provides health savings account and financial wellness solutions to individuals, employers and organizations in the group benefits distribution market. Its innovative approach and product offerings simplify the use of HSAs while making the product attractive to all types of healthcare consumers. Visit https://www.bendhsa.com/ to learn more.

