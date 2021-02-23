Paragon Biosciences Appoints Jordan Dubow as Chief Medical Officer

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With continued growth in its portfolio of life science companies, Paragon Biosciences announced the appointment of Jordan Dubow, M.D., as chief medical officer. Dr. Dubow is responsible for identifying and evaluating innovation opportunities utilizing his clinical and regulatory expertise and providing guidance to Paragon's seven portfolio companies. Headquartered in Chicago, Paragon Biosciences is a life science innovator that creates, invests in and builds life science companies in biopharmaceuticals, cell and gene therapy and synthetic biology utilizing artificial intelligence.

"At Paragon Biosciences, our mission of solving complex human and societal challenges requires the assembling of top-tier talent," said Jeff Aronin, founder, chairman and CEO, Paragon Biosciences. "With the addition of Jordan to our team of remarkable innovators, Paragon continues to accelerate the development of novel therapies and life science breakthroughs."

Prior to joining Paragon, Dr. Dubow was the chief medical officer at Avadel Pharmaceuticals. He also was vice president of CNS Therapeutic Strategy at Esteve Pharmaceuticals, responsible for evaluating in-licensing candidates and provided regulatory and clinical support for its development pipeline. Dr. Dubow served as vice president of clinical and medical affairs at Clintrex. He has held leadership positions at Cynapsus Therapeutics and started his pharmaceutical career at AbbVie as a medical director in neuroscience clinical development. He has played a pivotal role on nine new drug applications (NDAs) in the U.S. as well as numerous NDAs in Europe, Japan, Canada, and Australia.

Dr. Dubow began his career as an academic board-certified neurologist focusing on Parkinson's disease and vascular neurology. He completed medical school and a neurology residency at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, a movement disorders fellowship at a Northwestern University-affiliated hospital and a vascular neurology fellowship at New York Presbyterian/Weil Cornell Medical Center.

"With the numerous promising studies underway at its portfolio companies, Paragon Biosciences continues to make impressive strides to help people with high unmet medical needs," said Jordan Dubow, M.D., chief medical officer, Paragon Biosciences. "My work at Paragon Biosciences has the potential to positively impact people and the world we live in. It is incredible to have a supporting role with this life science innovator."

