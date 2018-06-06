Paragon Bioservices Fills Key Leadership Position with New CFO Hire

"Our rapid growth, driven by the expanding needs of our client-base over the last few years, has warranted our need to invest in the ranks and capabilities of Paragon's leadership team," said President and CEO of Paragon Bioservices Pete Buzy. "Our focus has been on assembling experts at every level of the organization to expand our capabilities to Phase 3/Commercial to address our clients' continually advancing needs. As our new CFO, Gerard is an important addition to our leadership team who joins Paragon on the heels of several promotions and new executive hires we announced earlier this year."

Mr. Fleury is an accomplished C-level leader with more than 25 years of experience across multiple industries. Most recently, he was the CFO of Pharmaceutics International, Inc. (Pii), a privately held CDMO providing dosage form development and manufacturing services to the global pharmaceutical industry, where he was responsible for the strategic and financial health of the company.

Mr. Fleury spent the early part of his career with Deloitte & Touche, rising to senior manager in the Emerging Business and Corporate Finance Groups. Since then, he has more than 25 years of experience as a CFO, COO or CEO of companies in the biotech, pharmaceutical, healthcare IT, and software industries. Mr. Fleury has managed organizations through turn-around situations as well as growth and optimization cycles, in companies ranging from pre-revenue to $350 million.

Mr. Fleury graduated from Towson University where he earned a Bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting. He has served on the boards of directors of or as an advisor to software, internet, data center and utility companies.

Mr. Fleury commented, "Paragon is one of the preeminent leaders in the CDMO space for gene therapies and biologics, and it has experienced dramatic growth and success in recent years. I am thrilled to join Pete and the rest of the leadership team to assist them in building a world-class company capable of delivering on client needs throughout the life cycles of their products."

Earlier this year, Paragon Bioservices announced its plans for expansion, including late-phase and commercial manufacturing—acquiring a new 150,000-square-foot process development and cGMP manufacturing facility outside of Baltimore, convenient to Baltimore/Washington International (BWI)Thurgood Marshall Airport.

