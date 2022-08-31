PARAGON BOLSTERS WOMEN IN SECURITY PROGRAM WITH BOARD SUPPORT

Singleton McAllister joins Paragon's Women in Security Committee as board sponsor

HERNDON, Va. , Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon today announced that it is deepening support for its Women in Security initiative by welcoming board member Singleton McAllister to the committee. This initiative was formed, in conjunction with the 2021 hiring of Lisette Chreene, Corporate Vice President of Human Resources, to build awareness of career pathways in security for female employees and prospective candidates.

"Singleton is an extremely valuable addition to the team," said Tony Sabatino, CEO of Paragon. "I've had the pleasure of working alongside Singleton in her role on Paragon's board and I admire how she's supported her fellow working professionals in past experiences as the vice chair of the National Women's History Museum and former president of Women in Government Relations Inc. I appreciate the leadership and experience Singleton will bring to her work with Paragon's Women in Security Committee."

McAllister kicked off her work with the committee at its inaugural meeting, where Sabatino welcomed leaders from across Paragon's business sectors. Building on one committee member's powerful message about learning to advocate for herself and the importance of carrying that forward by teaching other women in the industry how to do the same, the committee established its next steps. They plan to develop a broader company outreach campaign to provide additional mentoring and exposure opportunities throughout the organization.

The meeting concluded with words of enthusiasm and guidance from McAllister, who stated, "I am delighted that we are having this conversation. Women should be prevalent in positions across all our sectors, especially in leadership roles. We must be mindful that these goals will take time and effort beyond these conversations, and I look forward to helping take it to the next level."

Since joining the board in 2017, McAllister has played an active role in the organization. In addition to her work with Paragon, McAllister was recently recognized by Savoy Network as one of 2022's Most Influential Black Lawyers and as a Top 100 Director by the National Association of Corporate Directors.

