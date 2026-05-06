Paragon Completes the AI Integration Layer with ActionKit Triggers

Software Platforms Can Now React to Real-time Events Across their Users' Third-party Apps with No Infrastructure Required

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon, the AI-native integration infrastructure platform, today launched ActionKit Triggers in public beta, making it the only integration infrastructure platform that covers all four pillars of modern integration: Tools, Triggers, RAG Ingestion, and Workflows. Until now, teams building AI agents and SaaS products had to piece together multiple vendors — some built for traditional embedded iPaaS use cases, others for agentic needs. Paragon now handles both through a single platform.

The shift to agentic software has changed what integrations need to do. It's no longer enough for a product to push data or trigger actions on demand. AI agents need to know when things happen, in real time, across every tool their users rely on. That event-driven layer has been the missing piece for most teams building on integration infrastructure.

ActionKit Triggers allows software platforms to subscribe to real-time events from their users' third-party integrations via a single API call. When a new Slack message arrives, a Salesforce record is updated, or a GitHub issue is opened, the platform receives the webhook payload the moment it fires. It supports hundreds of triggers across dozens of integrations, including Slack, GitHub, HubSpot, Salesforce, Google Calendar, Jira, ClickUp, Gmail, Google Sheets, Google Drive, Calendly, and Notion.

This launch completes a platform that no other vendor in the integration infrastructure market offers end-to-end. Traditional embedded iPaaS vendors provide automated workflows and data pipelines. Newer API-first vendors provide tools for taking actions. Until now, no single platform has brought all four pillars together.

Before Triggers, teams building AI agents faced a specific gap: their agents could act on integrations, but could not react to them. Handling real-time events meant building webhook infrastructure from scratch, managing OAuth, subscription logic, retry handling, and payload delivery for every event type and every integration. Or it meant bolting on an external workflow tool as a workaround and maintaining it indefinitely. Triggers replaces both approaches with a single subscribe call. Webhook delivery includes exponential backoffs and retries over a 24-hour window, payload signature verification, and auto-disable after repeated failures.

"Every software company is becoming an AI company, and integrations have become the infrastructure that makes it possible," said Brandon Foo, CEO and co-founder of Paragon. "With ActionKit Triggers, platforms can subscribe to any real-time integration event with just a few API calls. Paragon now gives teams a single integration layer that spans everything: agent tool calling, real-time event data, RAG data sync, and workflow automation. No infrastructure to build, no extra vendors to stitch together."

ActionKit Triggers is available today in public beta at useparagon.com/product/actionkit and is included in all Paragon tiers. Developers can get started with the documentation at docs.useparagon.com/actionkit/overview .

About Paragon: Paragon is an Integration Infrastructure Platform for AI Product and SaaS apps - we enable companies to build products that integrate with the SaaS ecosystem. With Paragon, software companies can integrate with hundreds of different SaaS apps in minutes while providing their customers with a seamless, unified experience. Our vision is to build the connecting layer for all software that enables every application in the world to work together seamlessly. We've grown by over 10x in recent years and now work with hundreds of customers around the world. We've raised over $21M from world-class investors like Y Combinator, Inspired Capital, Global Founders Capital, Soma Capital, and Village Global, and have been featured in TechCrunch and Forbes. Learn more at useparagon.com . For all press inquiries, please email [email protected].

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SOURCE Paragon