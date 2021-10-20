Paragon Extends Honor Society Recognition To Three Protective Services Officers

On October 18, 2021, the three officers were inducted into the Paragon Honor Society for their commitment to and valiant display of Paragon's values. Paragon CEO Tony Sabatino addressed the distinguished guests and inductees and thanked them for their likely lifesaving, exceptional service. The ceremony also included awards for the FPS inspectors involved in the incident, as well as recognition from FPS Director Patterson and several other officials.

Paragon Protective Services President Les Kaciban credited our training programs and the officers' focus and attention to post orders as critical to the successful outcome of the interaction. "Our officers engage thousands of people and vehicles each day across the US. These are routine interactions more than 99% of the time. July 14th certainly was not routine, and these officers performed at the highest level."

Paragon employs over 14,000 professionals in specialized operations providing security, fire, investigations, inspections, cybersecurity, risk management, and mission support services to the U.S. Federal Government and other critical infrastructure clients.

